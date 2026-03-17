Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH, and ALT

The Philadelphia 76ers (37-31) are heavy underdogs (by 16 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (41-27) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is 233.5.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -16 233.5 -1149 +730

Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (69.2%)

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 38-30-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 68 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 43 times this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 35 of 68 opportunities (51.5%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-14-0) than it has in home games (15-16-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 31 home matchups (51.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 27 of 37 games (73%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (18-13-1) than at home (15-20-1).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (18 of 36, 50%) than away (17 of 32, 53.1%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.7 boards and 10.5 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.4 points, 1.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.9 assists for the 76ers.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The 76ers get 8.2 points per game from Dominick Barlow, plus 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Per game, Andre Drummond gives the 76ers 6.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The 76ers receive 4.6 points per game from Adem Bona, plus 4.4 boards and 0.4 assists.

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