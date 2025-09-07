Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Houston Astros facing the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (77-65) vs. Texas Rangers (73-69)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | TEX: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | TEX: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia (Astros) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 7-9, 4.48 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Luis Garcia (1-0, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.48 ERA). Garcia helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Garcia's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have a 13-13-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers are 7-12 in Corbin's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53.9%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the underdog at +108, and Houston is -126 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Houston is +126 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Rangers on Sept. 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 48, or 53.3%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 32 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 141 opportunities.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 69-72-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've finished 25-44 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Texas has an 11-30 record (winning just 26.8% of its games).

In the 141 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-77-2).

The Rangers have gone 76-65-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .449, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 48th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 134 hits and an OBP of .364 this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .474.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Pena heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Yainer Diaz is batting .250 with a .409 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Correa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 94th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith is slugging .371 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 139th in slugging.

Josh Jung is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Kyle Higashioka is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

