Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-250) | Texas A&M: (+205)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -6.5 (-115) | Texas A&M: +6.5 (-105)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is winless against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Texas A&M has not won a game against the spread this season.
- Two Texas A&M games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (76.1%)
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Point Spread
Texas A&M is an underdog by 6.5 points versus Notre Dame. Texas A&M is -105 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -115.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Over/Under
A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-Texas A&M game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Notre Dame, Texas A&M is the underdog at +205, and Notre Dame is -250.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Fighting Irish last season was 30.2 points, 2.2 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.
- The Aggies' average implied point total last season (31.5 points) is 9.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M analysis on FanDuel Research.