NCAAF

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-250) | Texas A&M: (+205)
  • Spread: Notre Dame: -6.5 (-115) | Texas A&M: +6.5 (-105)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame is winless against the spread this season.
  • Notre Dame and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
  • Texas A&M has not won a game against the spread this season.
  • Two Texas A&M games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (76.1%)

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Texas A&M is an underdog by 6.5 points versus Notre Dame. Texas A&M is -105 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -115.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-Texas A&M game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Notre Dame, Texas A&M is the underdog at +205, and Notre Dame is -250.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

  • The average implied total for the Fighting Irish last season was 30.2 points, 2.2 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.
  • The Aggies' average implied point total last season (31.5 points) is 9.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana
  • Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M analysis on FanDuel Research.

