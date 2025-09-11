Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-250) | Texas A&M: (+205)

Notre Dame: (-250) | Texas A&M: (+205) Spread: Notre Dame: -6.5 (-115) | Texas A&M: +6.5 (-105)

Notre Dame: -6.5 (-115) | Texas A&M: +6.5 (-105) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

Notre Dame is winless against the spread this season.

Notre Dame and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Texas A&M has not won a game against the spread this season.

Two Texas A&M games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (76.1%)

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Texas A&M is an underdog by 6.5 points versus Notre Dame. Texas A&M is -105 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -115.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-Texas A&M game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Notre Dame, Texas A&M is the underdog at +205, and Notre Dame is -250.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

The average implied total for the Fighting Irish last season was 30.2 points, 2.2 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.

The Aggies' average implied point total last season (31.5 points) is 9.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

