Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-490) | Pittsburgh: (+380)

Notre Dame: (-490) | Pittsburgh: (+380) Spread: Notre Dame: -12.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +12.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -12.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +12.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Notre Dame has beaten the spread four times in nine games.

For the year, Notre Dame is 3-2 as 12.5-point or better favorites.

Out of nine Notre Dame games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-2-0.

This season, seven of Pittsburgh's nine games have hit the over.

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (77.1%)

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Notre Dame is favored by 12.5 points over Pittsburgh. Notre Dame is -110 to cover the spread, with Pittsburgh being -110.

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Notre Dame-Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Notre Dame is a -490 favorite.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 38.7 13 18.8 17 56.5 9 Pittsburgh 39.7 10 21.8 36 54.2 9

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

