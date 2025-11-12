Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-490) | Pittsburgh: (+380)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -12.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has beaten the spread four times in nine games.
- For the year, Notre Dame is 3-2 as 12.5-point or better favorites.
- Out of nine Notre Dame games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-2-0.
- This season, seven of Pittsburgh's nine games have hit the over.
Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (77.1%)
Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Point Spread
Notre Dame is favored by 12.5 points over Pittsburgh. Notre Dame is -110 to cover the spread, with Pittsburgh being -110.
Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Over/Under
A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Notre Dame-Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Moneyline
Pittsburgh is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Notre Dame is a -490 favorite.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|38.7
|13
|18.8
|17
|56.5
|9
|Pittsburgh
|39.7
|10
|21.8
|36
|54.2
|9
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
