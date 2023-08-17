FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The 21st-ranked team in the country, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Notre Dame 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0NavyAugust 26W 42-3Fighting Irish (-20.5)49.5
1Tennessee StateSeptember 2W 56-3Fighting Irish (-48.5)54.5
2@ NC StateSeptember 9W 45-24Fighting Irish (-7.5)49.5
3Central MichiganSeptember 16W 41-17Fighting Irish (-34.5)51.5
4Ohio StateSeptember 23L 17-14Buckeyes (-3.5)55.5
5@ DukeSeptember 30W 21-14Fighting Irish (-5.5)52.5
6@ LouisvilleOctober 7L 33-20Fighting Irish (-6.5)53.5
View Full Table

Notre Dame Last Game

The Fighting Irish went head to head against the Louisville Cardinals in their last game, falling 33-20. Sam Hartman threw for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for the Irish in that game versus the Cardinals. In the running game, Jeremiyah Love totaled 37 rushing yards on five carries (7.4 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 16 yards. Mitchell Evans grabbed four balls for 71 yards (averaging 17.8 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Cardinals.

Notre Dame Betting Insights

  • Notre Dame has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-1).
  • The Fighting Irish have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

