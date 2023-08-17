2023 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule
The 21st-ranked team in the country, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.
Notre Dame 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|0
|Navy
|August 26
|W 42-3
|Fighting Irish (-20.5)
|49.5
|1
|Tennessee State
|September 2
|W 56-3
|Fighting Irish (-48.5)
|54.5
|2
|@ NC State
|September 9
|W 45-24
|Fighting Irish (-7.5)
|49.5
|3
|Central Michigan
|September 16
|W 41-17
|Fighting Irish (-34.5)
|51.5
|4
|Ohio State
|September 23
|L 17-14
|Buckeyes (-3.5)
|55.5
|5
|@ Duke
|September 30
|W 21-14
|Fighting Irish (-5.5)
|52.5
|6
|@ Louisville
|October 7
|L 33-20
|Fighting Irish (-6.5)
|53.5
Notre Dame Last Game
The Fighting Irish went head to head against the Louisville Cardinals in their last game, falling 33-20. Sam Hartman threw for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for the Irish in that game versus the Cardinals. In the running game, Jeremiyah Love totaled 37 rushing yards on five carries (7.4 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 16 yards. Mitchell Evans grabbed four balls for 71 yards (averaging 17.8 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Cardinals.
Notre Dame Betting Insights
- Notre Dame has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-1).
- The Fighting Irish have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.
