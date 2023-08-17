2023 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The 21st-ranked team in the country, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Notre Dame 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 Navy August 26 W 42-3 Fighting Irish (-20.5) 49.5 1 Tennessee State September 2 W 56-3 Fighting Irish (-48.5) 54.5 2 @ NC State September 9 W 45-24 Fighting Irish (-7.5) 49.5 3 Central Michigan September 16 W 41-17 Fighting Irish (-34.5) 51.5 4 Ohio State September 23 L 17-14 Buckeyes (-3.5) 55.5 5 @ Duke September 30 W 21-14 Fighting Irish (-5.5) 52.5 6 @ Louisville October 7 L 33-20 Fighting Irish (-6.5) 53.5 View Full Table

Notre Dame Last Game

The Fighting Irish went head to head against the Louisville Cardinals in their last game, falling 33-20. Sam Hartman threw for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for the Irish in that game versus the Cardinals. In the running game, Jeremiyah Love totaled 37 rushing yards on five carries (7.4 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 16 yards. Mitchell Evans grabbed four balls for 71 yards (averaging 17.8 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Cardinals.

Notre Dame Betting Insights

Notre Dame has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-1).

The Fighting Irish have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

