North Texas vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The North Texas Mean Green versus the Army Black Knights is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

North Texas vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-138) | Army: (+115)

North Texas: (-138) | Army: (+115) Spread: North Texas: -2.5 (-115) | Army: +2.5 (-105)

North Texas: -2.5 (-115) | Army: +2.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

North Texas vs Army Betting Trends

North Texas has won twice against the spread this year.

North Texas has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

North Texas has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

Army has but one win versus the spread this year.

Army is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Army has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

North Texas vs Army Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Black Knights win (68.3%)

North Texas vs Army Point Spread

North Texas is a 2.5-point favorite against Army. North Texas is -115 to cover the spread, and Army is -105.

North Texas vs Army Over/Under

North Texas versus Army, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

North Texas vs Army Moneyline

Army is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while North Texas is a -138 favorite.

North Texas vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 47.7 8 13.3 35 59.2 3 Army 25.5 118 25.5 47 47.5 2

North Texas vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Stadium: Michie Stadium

