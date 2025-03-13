North Carolina vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (21-12, 13-7 ACC) and the No. 4 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-10, 13-7 ACC) will try to move on in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (65.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends for North Carolina (-5.5) versus Wake Forest on Thursday. The total has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Wake Forest has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, North Carolina is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 2-6 ATS record Wake Forest puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 12 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Demon Deacons have had better results away (6-6-0) than at home (6-10-0).

North Carolina has eight wins against the spread in 21 conference games this year.

Wake Forest is 11-9-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those games.

This season, the Tar Heels have been victorious 16 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has put together a 4-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, the Demon Deacons have a record of 1-7 (12.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina's +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 75.5 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

RJ Davis' 17.1 points per game lead North Carolina and rank 106th in the country.

Wake Forest has a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.5 points per game. It is putting up 70.5 points per game, 270th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.0 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Hunter Sallis' 18.0 points per game paces Wake Forest and ranks 70th in college basketball.

The Tar Heels win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 105th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.1 per contest.

Ven-Allen Lubin leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (512th in college basketball action).

The Demon Deacons rank 289th in the country at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 31.5 their opponents average.

Tre'Von Spillers paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball).

North Carolina's 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 95.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 234th in college basketball.

The Demon Deacons score 93.0 points per 100 possessions (257th in college basketball), while allowing 89.7 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

