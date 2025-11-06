North Carolina vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Stanford Cardinal is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
North Carolina vs Stanford Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: North Carolina: (-295) | Stanford: (+240)
- Spread: North Carolina: -7.5 (-105) | Stanford: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
North Carolina vs Stanford Betting Trends
- Against the spread, North Carolina is 5-3-0 this year.
- North Carolina has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- North Carolina has had two games (out of eight) hit the over this year.
- Stanford owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Stanford has two wins ATS (2-5) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Stanford has seen five of its nine games go over the point total.
North Carolina vs Stanford Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tar Heels win (69.7%)
North Carolina vs Stanford Point Spread
Stanford is the underdog by 7.5 points against North Carolina. Stanford is -105 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -115.
North Carolina vs Stanford Over/Under
An over/under of 41.5 has been set for North Carolina-Stanford on Nov. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
North Carolina vs Stanford Moneyline
Stanford is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -295 favorite.
North Carolina vs. Stanford Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|North Carolina
|19.4
|124
|22.1
|37
|48.8
|8
|Stanford
|17.8
|123
|30.1
|112
|49.6
|9
North Carolina vs. Stanford Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Stadium: Kenan Stadium
Check out even more in-depth North Carolina vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.