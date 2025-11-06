North Carolina vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Stanford Cardinal is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

North Carolina vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-295) | Stanford: (+240)

North Carolina: (-295) | Stanford: (+240) Spread: North Carolina: -7.5 (-105) | Stanford: +7.5 (-115)

North Carolina: -7.5 (-105) | Stanford: +7.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

North Carolina vs Stanford Betting Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 5-3-0 this year.

North Carolina has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

North Carolina has had two games (out of eight) hit the over this year.

Stanford owns two wins against the spread this season.

Stanford has two wins ATS (2-5) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Stanford has seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

North Carolina vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tar Heels win (69.7%)

North Carolina vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is the underdog by 7.5 points against North Carolina. Stanford is -105 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -115.

North Carolina vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 41.5 has been set for North Carolina-Stanford on Nov. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

North Carolina vs Stanford Moneyline

Stanford is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -295 favorite.

North Carolina vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Carolina 19.4 124 22.1 37 48.8 8 Stanford 17.8 123 30.1 112 49.6 9

North Carolina vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Stadium: Kenan Stadium

