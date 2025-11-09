76ers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

76ers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-PH

The Detroit Pistons (7-2) are 4-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (6-3) on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSDET and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

76ers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4 232.5 -164 +138

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (72.4%)

76ers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' nine games this year, they have five wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total four times this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in seven of nine opportunities (77.8%).

Detroit owns a better record against the spread at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (3-1-0).

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in three of five home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in one of four games (25%).

This year, Philadelphia is 2-1-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (three times out of four) than on the road (four of five) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 9.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.2 points, 1.6 assists and 11.3 rebounds.

Ausar Thompson averages 13.9 points, 6.8 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Ron Holland II is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 33.2 points, 5 boards and 8.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.1 triples (third in NBA).

Per game, VJ Edgecombe gets the 76ers 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers get 19.2 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 5.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

Quentin Grimes averages 17.7 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 19.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

