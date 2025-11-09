Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Warriors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (5-5) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (1-8) on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -12.5 227.5 -671 +490

Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (66.2%)

Warriors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Warriors have registered a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over six times out of nine chances this season.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

Golden State sports a better record against the spread at home (3-0-1) than it does in road games (1-5-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Warriors hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total two times in four opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, two of five) than away (0%, zero of four).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 7.1 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 6 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.3 points for the Pacers, plus 7.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Jarace Walker averages 11 points, 6.1 boards and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 34% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Aaron Nesmith averages 15.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1 assists. He is sinking 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Per game, Ben Sheppard provides the Pacers 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 7.4 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Isaiah Jackson.

