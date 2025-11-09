NHL
Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8)
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-172)
|Canucks (+142)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (54.6%)
Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +146.
Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canucks on Nov. 9, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -172, and Vancouver is +142 playing at home.