FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8)
  • Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-172)Canucks (+142)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (54.6%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +146.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canucks on Nov. 9, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -172, and Vancouver is +142 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup