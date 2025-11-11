North Carolina vs Radford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) face the Radford Highlanders (2-0) on November 11, 2025. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Radford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Radford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (86.5%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's North Carolina-Radford spread (North Carolina -21.5) or total (156.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

North Carolina vs. Radford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina covered 16 times in 37 games with a spread last season.

Radford went 17-13-0 ATS last year.

North Carolina covered the spread when it was a 21.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time last year. That's more often than Radford covered as an underdog by 21.5 or more (never covered last season).

Against the spread last season, the Tar Heels played better at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Highlanders had a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than away (.500, 8-8-0).

North Carolina vs. Radford: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina won 81.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (22-5).

The Tar Heels won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -7692 or shorter.

Last season, Radford was the underdog 14 times and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

The Highlanders were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1800 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, North Carolina's implied win probability is 98.7%.

North Carolina vs. Radford Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina was 29th in the nation in points scored (80.7 per game) and 261st in points allowed (74.7) last season.

With 33.2 rebounds per game and 31.2 rebounds conceded, North Carolina was 105th and 182nd in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in the nation in assists with 14.7 per game.

North Carolina committed 10.5 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.2 per game, ranking 120th and 288th, respectively, in the country.

Radford posted 74.0 points per game (167th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 70.1 points per contest (116th-ranked).

Radford pulled down 32.2 rebounds per game last year (168th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed only 28.0 rebounds per game (25th-best).

Radford put up 11.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 330th in college basketball.

Last year Radford averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

