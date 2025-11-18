North Carolina vs Navy College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Navy Midshipmen (2-2) on November 18, 2025 at Dean E. Smith Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Navy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Navy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (96%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's North Carolina-Navy spread (North Carolina -24.5) or over/under (160.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Navy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Navy covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Against the spread last season, the Tar Heels performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

Against the spread last year, the Midshipmen had better results on the road (11-6-0) than at home (6-7-0).

North Carolina vs. Navy: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina finished 22-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.5% of those games).

The Tar Heels won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Navy was an underdog 20 times last season and won six, or 30%, of those games.

The Midshipmen were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.

North Carolina has a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

North Carolina vs. Navy Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina scored 80.7 points per game and allowed 74.7 last season, ranking them 29th in the nation offensively and 261st defensively.

Last year, North Carolina was 105th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2).

North Carolina was 93rd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last season.

North Carolina was 120th in the country in turnovers per game (10.5) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2) last year.

With 70.8 points per game on offense, Navy ranked 262nd in college basketball last season. At the other end, it allowed 70.4 points per contest, which ranked 126th in college basketball.

Navy pulled down 32.9 rebounds per game (127th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Last year Navy ranked 203rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.3 per game.

Navy committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

