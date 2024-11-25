North Carolina vs Dayton Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 25

The Dayton Flyers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) on November 25, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

North Carolina vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (62.2%)

Before placing a bet on Monday's North Carolina-Dayton spread (North Carolina -6.5) or total (155.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina went 21-16-0 ATS last season.

Dayton put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread last season.

North Carolina covered the spread when it was a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time last year. That's more often than Dayton covered as an underdog by 6.5 or more (never covered last season).

Against the spread last year, the Tar Heels performed worse at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Flyers were 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

North Carolina vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina was the moneyline favorite 32 total times last season. It finished 25-7 in those games.

The Tar Heels had a 16-4 record last year (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -265 or shorter.

Last season, Dayton was the underdog eight times and won five of those games.

The Flyers played as an underdog of +215 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, North Carolina's implied win probability is 72.6%.

North Carolina vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.6 rebounds per game the Flyers averaged ranked 276th in college basketball. Their opponents recorded 30 per contest.

The Flyers ranked 29th in college basketball with 102.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 144th in college basketball defensively with 91.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!