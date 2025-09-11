MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 11
Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Cristian Javier exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances