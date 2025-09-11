Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 11

Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Cristian Javier exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies