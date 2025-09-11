East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The East Carolina Pirates will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in college football action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-280) | Coastal Carolina: (+225)

East Carolina: (-280) | Coastal Carolina: (+225) Spread: East Carolina: -7.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +7.5 (-110)

East Carolina: -7.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +7.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

East Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this year.

East Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

East Carolina has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Coastal Carolina has not won a game against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

One Coastal Carolina game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.7%)

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is a 7.5-point underdog against East Carolina. Coastal Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and East Carolina is -110.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for East Carolina-Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13 is 55.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Coastal Carolina-East Carolina, Coastal Carolina is the underdog at +225, and East Carolina is -280.

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 36.5 44 13.5 42 58.5 2 Coastal Carolina 10.0 131 24.0 85 52.0 2

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.