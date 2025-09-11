Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 11

Will George Springer or Daulton Varsho go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 52 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 52 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 139 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 139 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 141 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 141 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies