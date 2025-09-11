MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 11
Will George Springer or Daulton Varsho go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 52 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 139 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 141 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 146 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 50 HR in 146 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 144 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Jose Siri (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 130 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 63 games