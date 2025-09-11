Utah vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Utah Utes will take on the Wyoming Cowboys in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Utah vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Utah: (-3030) | Wyoming: (+1200)

Utah: (-3030) | Wyoming: (+1200) Spread: Utah: -23.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +23.5 (-110)

Utah: -23.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +23.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Utah is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Utah has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Utah has had two games (out of two) go over the total this season.

Wyoming has posted two wins against the spread this year.

No Wyoming game has hit the over this season.

Utah vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (89.4%)

Utah vs Wyoming Point Spread

Wyoming is listed as an underdog by 23.5 points (-110 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Utah vs Wyoming Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Utah-Wyoming on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Utah vs Wyoming Moneyline

Wyoming is a +1200 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -3030 favorite.

Utah vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 53.0 10 9.5 23 51.0 2 Wyoming 20.5 106 3.5 2 47.5 2

Utah vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. Wyoming analysis on FanDuel Research.