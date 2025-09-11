Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-144) | Southern Miss: (+118)

Appalachian State: (-144) | Southern Miss: (+118) Spread: Appalachian State: -2.5 (-120) | Southern Miss: +2.5 (-102)

Appalachian State: -2.5 (-120) | Southern Miss: +2.5 (-102) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Appalachian State has one win against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Southern Miss has but one win versus the spread this year.

Southern Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Southern Miss' two games has gone over the point total.

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (68.1%)

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Appalachian State is favored by 2.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Southern Miss, the underdog, is -102.

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Appalachian State-Southern Miss on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Appalachian State-Southern Miss, Appalachian State is the favorite at -144, and Southern Miss is +118.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Appalachian State 27.0 77 12.0 38 52.0 2 Southern Miss 27.5 73 27.0 95 56.5 2

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.