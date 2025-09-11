Navy vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Navy Midshipmen facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Navy vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-529) | Tulsa: (+390)

Navy: (-529) | Tulsa: (+390) Spread: Navy: -14.5 (-102) | Tulsa: +14.5 (-120)

Navy: -14.5 (-102) | Tulsa: +14.5 (-120) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Navy has one win against the spread this season.

Navy owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Every Navy game has hit the over this year.

Tulsa has posted one win against the spread this season.

None of Tulsa's two games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Navy vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (93.9%)

Navy vs Tulsa Point Spread

Navy is favored by 14.5 points versus Tulsa. Navy is -102 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -120.

Navy vs Tulsa Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Navy-Tulsa on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Navy vs Tulsa Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tulsa-Navy, Tulsa is the underdog at +390, and Navy is -529.

Navy vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 45.0 21 15.5 51 56.0 2 Tulsa 24.5 88 14.0 46 56.0 2

Navy vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

