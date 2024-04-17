NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Wednesday 4/17/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The Dallas Stars are the only team on tonight's slate that have the motivation to play and win, so we'll look at two player props for them.

If the Stars get at least one point tonight, they will secure the top seed in the Western Conference, giving them home-ice advantage in the West bracket.

That's something every team should aim for, so we'll keep things simple with a goal prop and a shot prop. We'll start with the goal prop for Wyatt Johnston, who's in the midst of a breakout season.

With a career-high 32 goals this season, Johnston has done a great job centering the third forward line and the second power-play unit.

Since the start of April, the Stars are in the top 12 of the league or better in Goals Scored (2.85) and Total Shot Attempts Created (67.04), both per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

They have an elite offense and need to show that tonight to pick up this win.

From Johnston with a goal prop to Matt Duchene with a shot prop.

Duchene skates on the second forward line and the second power-play unit, which has allowed him to pile up 19 shots on goal over his last 10 games. A solid offensive role overall and a good matchup against the St. Louis Blues puts Duchene in a spot to rack up the shots.

This season, the Blues have allowed 63.13 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the eighth-worst in the NHL.

With clear motivation to win, the Stars should have their foot on the gas tonight and lock up home-ice advantage.

