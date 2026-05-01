MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/1/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Cole Ragans Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Emmet Sheehan Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Matthew Liberatore Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Royals at Mariners, 9:45 PM ET

Cole Ragans - Strikeouts Cole Ragans Over May 2 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cole Ragans is averaging 5.5 strikeouts per game through six 2026 appearances, and FanDuel has priced his over at -132 — reflecting the market's confidence in his strikeout production. His per-game average of 5.5 sits below the 6.5 threshold, which means this bet requires a performance above his current season average — but the matchup and his career trajectory support exactly that.

is averaging 5.5 strikeouts per game through six 2026 appearances, and FanDuel has priced his over at -132 — reflecting the market's confidence in his strikeout production. His per-game average of 5.5 sits below the 6.5 threshold, which means this bet requires a performance above his current season average — but the matchup and his career trajectory support exactly that. Ragans is one of the best left-handed starters in the American League, posting a 38.1% K rate last year

T-Mobile Park in Seattle generates one of the most favorable strikeout environments for pitchers. The deep outfield dimensions, cool Northwest evening air, and the park's pitcher-friendly atmosphere consistently suppress exit velocity on contact and amplify swing-and-miss rates for power arms. In Ragans' career starts at T-Mobile Park, he has averaged 7.1 strikeouts per game — above his current line.

Dodgers at Cardinals, 8:15 PM ET

Emmet Sheehan is showing big-time swing-and-miss stuff this year, posting a 14.6% swinging-strike rate.

is showing big-time swing-and-miss stuff this year, posting a 14.6% swinging-strike rate. Sheehan is one of the most talented young starters in the Dodgers' rotation, featuring a mid-to-upper-90s four-seam fastball with elite vertical approach angle and an improving curveball-slider combination that generates swing-and-miss at above-average rates.

The matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium is favorable. The Cardinals' lineup is not an elite strikeout-suppressing unit against right-handed power arms.

After a 10-K explosion last time out, Sheehan can keep it going today

Cardinals vs. Dodgers, 8:15 PM

Matthew Liberatore is averaging just 3.2 strikeouts per game through six 2026 starts, producing three or fewer Ks in four of those six starts. He's clear four Ks just once.

is averaging just 3.2 strikeouts per game through six 2026 starts, producing three or fewer Ks in four of those six starts. He's clear four Ks just once. The matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup amplifies the under case. Los Angeles features one of the most disciplined offensive lineups in baseball — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and a deep offense that works counts and puts the ball in play rather than chasing pitches that generate swing-and-miss strikeouts.

Liberatore is a contact-management left-hander whose repertoire relies on location rather than velocity or pure movement. He should have a tough time getting deep into this game against the sport's best offense, and even if he's able to have success in terms of run prevention, the swings and misses are unlikely to be there.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.