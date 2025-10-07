NFL Week 6 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 6's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 6 Predictions

Eagles at Giants Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -7.8

Total Prediction: 45.2

Thoughts: Projecting Saquon Barkley as in and Landon Dickerson as out. Think the New York Giants' offensive line has looked good enough with Andrew Thomas for me to agree with the value the model is showing in the over.

Broncos vs. Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -6.3

Total Prediction: 44.5

Browns at Steelers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Steelers -5.6

Total Prediction: 41.3

Thoughts: Didn't boost the Cleveland Browns despite what I think was a decent showing in Dillon Gabriel's debut, so this is still with low expectations for their offense. The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has looked good enough where I think they can be competent even without Calvin Austin III.

Chargers at Dolphins Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -1.7

Total Prediction: 42.0

Thoughts: The Los Angeles Chargers' injuries on offense seem to be making a real impact, so I don't mind taking the points with the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots at Saints Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -1.0

Total Prediction: 44.5

Thoughts: Feels a bit early to make the New England Patriots 3.5-point road favorites, even against a bad-ish team. I'm willing to take the points with the New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -1.5

Total Prediction: 43.6

Thoughts: I've been below market on the Seattle Seahawks so far, and the offense has looked great, so I'm excited to buy into them via the moneyline here.

Cardinals at Colts Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -4.2

Total Prediction: 48.6

Thoughts: I'm using Kyler Murray's foot injury as an excuse to ignore the value the model is showing in the Arizona Cardinals here. Pass for me.

Rams at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -7.7

Total Prediction: 45.3

Cowboys at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -2.0

Total Prediction: 46.1

Thoughts: Showing value in the Carolina Panthers and the under, but Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level, so I prefer to pass on both.

Titans at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Raiders -4.7

Total Prediction: 40.7

Thoughts: Projecting Brock Bowers as out for now.

49ers at Buccaneers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -3.0

Total Prediction: 47.6

Thoughts: Projecting Mac Jones as the starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

Bengals at Packers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -16.2

Total Prediction: 48.5

Thoughts: Willing to take the value in the over, given the Green Bay Packers' improved offensive line health and the Cincinnati Bengals' poor defense.

Lions at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -0.9

Total Prediction: 50.4

Thoughts: This is more an endorsement of the Detroit Lions than an indictment of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions have passed key tests since Week 1, so I do like them at plus money to win.

Bills at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -4.2

Total Prediction: 51.2

Bears at Commanders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -4.8

Total Prediction: 49.6

