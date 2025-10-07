4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 6

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

Before the 2025 campaign kicked off, there was reasonably skepticism surrounding C.J. Stroud in fantasy football. After Stroud scored 15 or fewer fantasy points in each of his first three starts this season, Stroud has now tallied 18-plus points in back-to-back weeks, and he's coming off a Week 5 performance where he posted a season-high 28.8 points versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite Stroud being someone I believe is a good real-life quarterback, the Houston Texans got worse along the offensive line this season, and he's not going to face an injury-riddled Ravens defense that has struggled all year every week. Stroud's lack of rushing usage also lowers his floor, so even though he's still just the QB15 on the season, his recent outings could have opened a sell-high window for him before he faces the Seattle Seahawks (on the road), San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars over the next four weeks after having a bye week in Week 6.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

J.K. Dobbins has been a common player mentioned in this piece this season, as he's currently the RB11 in half-PPR formats in large part due to him scoring a rushing touchdown in four of his first five starts. However, Dobbins has lacked much of a ceiling with fewer than 16 fantasy points in all five games this year, and he doesn't bring much production as a receiver, totaling 6 catches for 23 yards in 2025.

Additionally, Dobbins' floor could take a hit at some point this season if the Denver Broncos elect to expand rookie RJ Harvey's workload, as the first-year back has looked solid with 0.96 rushing yards over expected per attempt and 47.4 scrimmage yards per game across the first five weeks on just a 31.0% snap rate and 25.3% route rate. With Dobbins garnering just a 51.4% snap rate and 28.4% route rate, he'll continue to be a sell-high candidate due to the fact he won't find the end zone every week and doesn't provide much of anything in the passing attack.

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

There's no doubt that we typically want exposure to good offenses in fantasy football, but the elite offenses tend to have a handful of viable options in their arsenal, which can make it tougher to trust certain players each week. David Montgomery is a perfect example of this, as he's effective when he touches the ball for the Detroit Lions, but his role in the offense is a bit more volatile following the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the offseason.

Across the first five weeks, Montgomery is producing just a 40.5% snap rate, 24.8% route rate, and 37.8% red-zone snap rate (compared to Jahmyr Gibbs earning a 60.5% snap rate, 58.6% route rate, and 53.3% red-zone snap rate), and his three outings with 12-plus fantasy points this year came against either the Ravens or in a contest where the Lions were up by double-digits. With Montgomery being a bit more reliant on Detroit's opponent being in a negative game script, I'd consider looking to see what you can get for the physical back.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

Over the years, I've become an advocate for holding onto a tight end when they can provide consistent production due to the volatility at the position. Although Jake Ferguson has undoubtedly seen his fantasy football stock trend upward sans CeeDee Lamb in the Dallas Cowboys' offense, there are scenarios where he sees a decent hit to his role once Dallas gets healthier.

In the last three games where Lamb has been injured and/or inactive, Ferguson leads the Cowboys in target share (27.3%), red-zone target share (27.8%), and receptions per game (9.0). At the same time, Lamb is going to be the No. 1 option in the aerial attack once he returns, George Pickens has been building more chemistry with Dak Prescott amid Lamb's absence, and Ferguson doesn't bring upside in the YAC (yards after the catch) category.

While I wouldn't be rushing to move on from Ferguson right now, it would be wise to see what your leaguemates would be willing to give up for the current TE1 in half-PPR formats.

