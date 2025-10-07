Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas will be up against the 25th-ranked passing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (239.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Thomas worth considering for his next game versus the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Brian Thomas Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.08

67.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (142nd overall), tallying 32.0 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has amassed 184 yards and zero scores on 11 catches (19 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.1 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season so far was last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 8.0 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on six targets) for 80 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Thomas delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (4.9 points) in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching four balls for 49 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Just one player has run for at least one touchdown against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

