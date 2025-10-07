Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (239.8 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Lawrence worth considering for his next game against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Trevor Lawrence Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 224.66

224.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.58

12.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 25th overall, as he has posted 75.2 total fantasy points (15.0 per game).

Through his last three games, Lawrence has connected on 59-of-96 throws for 617 yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 45.7 total fantasy points (15.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 70 rushing yards on 19 attempts with two TDs.

The high point of Lawrence's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he tallied 26.2 fantasy points (10 receptions, 54 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Trevor Lawrence let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

Just one player has rushed for at least one TD versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

