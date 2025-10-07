Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 24th-ranked run defense (132.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Jacobs' next game versus the Bengals, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Jacobs Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.28

83.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.86

0.86 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.98

15.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

With 62.5 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), Jacobs is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 41st among all players.

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 49.5 total fantasy points (16.5 per game), running the ball 61 times for 200 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 115 yards on nine receptions (13 targets).

The highlight of Jacobs' season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, as he put up 27.7 fantasy points by grabbing four passes (on four targets) for 71 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 7.4 fantasy points. He ran for 30 yards on 16 carries on the day with five catches for 44 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Bengals have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.