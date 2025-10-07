Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Wideout Travis Hunter is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (239.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Hunter, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Seahawks.

Travis Hunter Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.92

37.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunter Fantasy Performance

With 18.2 fantasy points in 2025 (3.6 per game), Hunter is the 70th-ranked player at the WR position and 214th among all players.

In his last three games, Hunter has compiled 12.7 total fantasy points (4.2 per game), reeling in seven balls (on 10 targets) for 127 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Hunter's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he put up 6.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 3 receptions, 64 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Hunter let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed just one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

