NFL Week 3 Odds: Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

The 2023's NFL season is off to a quick start, and we're onto Week 3.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 3.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under NY Giants at San Francisco -10.5 +420 -560 44.5 Tennessee at Cleveland -3.5 +162 -190 38.5 LA Chargers at Minnesota -1.5 -102 -116 54.5 New England at NY Jets +2.5 -148 +126 36.5 Buffalo at Washington +6.5 -260 +215 43 Houston at Jacksonville -7.5 +310 -390 43.5 Indianapolis at Baltimore -8.5 +300 -375 43.5 View Full Table

Spread: Browns (-3.5)

Titans Moneyline: +162

Browns Moneyline: -190

Total: 38.5

The Titans will face the Browns on a short week, as Cleveland played on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tennessee has played two tight games so far. After a 16-15 loss to the Saints in New Orleans in Week 1, they held off the Chargers at home by a score of 27-24 in Week 2.

After a turnover-laden Week 1, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 246 yards and a touchdown on just 24 attempts against the Chargers, good for 10.3 yards per attempt. However, he still took 5 sacks (a 17.2% sack-per-drop back rate).

The jury is still out on Tennessee as a team, and the early-week spread favors the Browns at home.

On Monday night, Cleveland's star running back, Nick Chubb, sustained a season-ending knee injury. Jerome Ford filled in admirably, but Chubb's absence alters the offense's identity as much as any non-quarterback injury can.

TItans RB Derrick Henry did not practice on Thursday because of a toe injury but was upgraded to a full practice on Friday.

Notably, DeAndre Hopkins practiced in full on Wednesday but did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Week 3.

Spread: Vikings (-1.5)

Chargers Moneyline: -102

Vikings Moneyline: -116

Total: 54.5

Barring a tie, one of the league's most exciting offenses will fall to 0-3 at the final buzzer of this matchup between the Chargers and Vikings.

Los Angeles has a winless record despite 34 and 24 points in their opening games. The Vikings have scored 17 and 28 points in their first two games but do get extra rest after falling to the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played slightly above expectation based on the Expected Points Added (EPA) model via NextGenStats, but Kirk Cousins has been even better.

Each are averaging at least 7.2 yards per attempt (with Cousins at 8.1).

For the Chargers to get the win, they'll have to shore up the pass defense, which is not a notion you want to hear with Justin Jefferson (154.5 yards per game) coming up next.

The spread here once favored the Chargers but is now -1.5 for the Vikings. The total is also on the rise.

Austin Ekeler will be out for this week's game.

Spread: Patriots (-2.5)

Patriots Moneyline: -148

Jets Moneyline: +126

Total: 36.5

A super low total makes sense in this matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in the AFC East.

Neither starting quarterback in this matchup is averaging better than 6.5 passing yards per attempt or has positive EPA numbers.

New England is already 0-2 despite some strong second-half showings.

After a shocking Week 1 win despite losing Aaron Rodgers, the Jets were decimated by Dallas 30-10 in Week 2 with the only touchdown coming on a 68-yard touchdown catch by Garrett Wilson, who has scored in both games so far.

The winless Patriots are road favorites.

Spread: Bills (-6.5)

Bills Moneyline: -260

Commanders Moneyline: +215

Total: 43

The 2-0 Washington Commanders are pretty heavy home underdogs against the 1-1 Buffalo Bills in a game with a middling total.

Washington's quarterback, Sam Howell, has done enough to keep the offense flowing, though the rushing from the mobile quarterback has been limited (4 carries for 24 yards).

The team has leaned on running back Brian Robinson, who has averaged 18.5 carries and 73.0 yards on the ground through two matchups.

Buffalo got a win back after a shocking Week 1 loss when they were able to stifle the Las Vegas Raiders in Buffalo by a final score of 38-10.

Spread: Jaguars (-7.5)

Texans Moneyline: +310

Jaguars Moneyline: -390

Total: 43.5

The AFC South has three 1-1 teams with point differentials of +1 or +2.

The Houston Texans are not one of those teams.

Houston is 0-2 with a -27 point differential through two games, tying them for a bottom-three point differential through two games so far.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has thrown for 242 and 384 yards in his two starts, but the near-400-yard game wasn't enough for Houston to crack 20 points against the Colts in Week 2.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, were in a surprisingly low-scoring game against the Chiefs in Week 2. Jacksonville lost 17-9 when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was able to muster just 216 yards on 41 attempts (5.3 per attempt).

Jaguars receiver Zay Jones has been absent from practice and is out for Week 3.

Spread: Ravens (-8.5)

Colts Moneyline: +300

Ravens Moneyline: -375

Total: 43.5

What initially looked like a matchup between two of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks may look different come Sunday.

Indianapolis' rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, exited Week 2's matchup early due to a concussion. In relief, Gardner Minshew did more than manage the game and completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards (7.4 per attempt) and a stellar EPA per drop back rate of 0.38 while surrendering no sacks.

Richardson is out for Week 3.

The team leaned on running back Zack Moss, as well. Moss played on 98.2% of the team's offensive snaps and totaled 22 touches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore ground their way to a second win on the season by scoring 27 points against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson threw 33 times for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran 12 times for 54 yards.

The Ravens' practice report is pretty long, and Odell Beckham, Tyler Lindenbaum, and Ronnie Stanley are all out for Week 3.

Spread: Lions (-3.0)

Falcons Moneyline: +138

Lions Moneyline: -164

Total: 46.5

The Falcons will look to extend their hot start and secure a 3-0 record on the road against the Lions in Week 3.

Atlanta has gotten some solid quarterback play from Desmond Ridder overall. Ridder has played to the NFL average in EPA per drop back and is providing some rushing (19.0 yards on 5.5 carries per game).

The team's first-round pick this season, running back Bijan Robinson, has been heavily involved. He's played on 69.8% of the team's snaps and has averaged 127.5 scrimmage yards per game.

Detroit was unable to build on their 1-0 start and fell to the Seattle Seahawks 37-31 at home in Week 2.

Running back David Montgomery left with a thigh injury in Week 2, which could set up for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs to handle a larger workload in Week 3 if Montgomery is unable to suit up or is not a full health. Montgomery did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful, but Amon-Ra St. Brown was upgraded to a limited practice on Thursday and a full practice on Friday.

Robinson and Gibbs should be good for some highlight plays here.

Spread: Packers (-2.0)

Saints Moneyline: +102

Packers Moneyline: -120

Total: 42

One of the bigger surprises of the early NFL season is how efficient Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been. Love's 0.27 EPA per drop back ranks second in the NFL (Tua Tagovailoa's 0.45 mark is in his own tier).

Love will have his work cut out for him against a tough Saints defense, though New Orleans will play on a short week of rest after a Monday Night Football game -- and they'll be on the road at Lambeau Field.

For now, the Packers are early-week favorites by 2.0 points.

New Orleans, on Monday Night Football in Week 2, held off a late-game rally from the Panthers to win 20-17. They now have two wins by a total of four points.

Saints RB Jamaal Williams is out this week, meaning Kendre Miller could see a sizable workload.

Packers WR Christian Watson was limited in practice on Friday and is questionable.

Spread: Dolphins (-6.5)

Broncos Moneyline: +210

Dolphins Moneyline: -255

Total: 47.5

Speaking of Tagovailoa's elite passing efficiency, he faces the Broncos in Week 3 while Miami looks to get to 3-0 on the season and extend their lead in the AFC East.

Tagovailoa is averaging 357.5 yards per game and 9.5 yards per attempt so far this season, and receiver Tyreek Hill is averaging 127.5 yards per game by himself.

The Sean Payton era in Denver is off to an 0-2 start despite some close calls and a total point differential of -3 (though that was aided by a Hail Mary touchdown at the end of Week 2).

Russell Wilson's passing efficiency has been pretty average, and he is spreading the ball all around the offense. But an 0-3 start is looking likely based on the spread and moneyline here.

Jaylen Waddle is out because of a concussion.

Spread: Seahawks (-5.0)

Panthers Moneyline: +190

Seahawks Moneyline: -230

Total: 42

After getting clamped down in Week 1 and losing to the Rams 30-13, the Seahawks earned a 37-31 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 behind Geno Smith's 328-yard, 2-touchdown game. Both of the passing scores went to Tyler Lockett.

Kenneth Walker added 2 rushing touchdowns -- but just 43 yards on 17 attempts.

Overall, the Seahawks' defense ranks bottom-five in defensive success rate (per numberFire's model), so it's clear which side of the ball needs to improve.

Rookie QB Bryce Young is expected to miss Week 3, thus putting Andy Dalton in a position to earn the start.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is questionable because of an injury to his ribs.

Spread: Chiefs (-13.5)

Bears Moneyline: +570

Chiefs Moneyline: -820

Total: 48.5

The afternoon slate of games on Sunday is small -- just three games -- and two of them have massive spreads. This is one of them.

The Chiefs are 13.5-point favorites against the Bears, who are 0-2 with a -28 point differential. Justin Fields has some of the weakest EPA numbers of any quarterback in football, and he has taken a sack on 13.2% of his drop backs (the NFL average is 6.8%).

Kansas City bounced back with a Week 2 win after dropping the opener. Patrick Mahomes topped 300 yards passing and ran 7 times for 30 yards.

Travis Kelce played a limited role in his season debut (64.1% snap rate and 54.8% route rate) but was targeted 9 times on 23 routes. Also, 4 of his 9 targets traveled at least 10 yards downfield. The Mahomes-Kelce combination is back.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is questionable after getting in a limited practice on Friday.

Spread: Cowboys (-12.5)

Cowboys Moneyline: -750

Cardinals Moneyline: +530

Total: 43.5

Despite an 0-2 record, the Arizona Cardinals have been pretty competitive and have a point differential of just -7.

Unfortunately for them, the Cowboys are 2-0 and have a league-best +60 point differential through two games, and coincidentally, these two already have a common opponent.

Dallas beat the Giants 40-0 in Week 1, and the Giants were able to storm back and beat Arizona 31-28 in Week 2.

The Cowboys rank first in pressure rate generated through two weeks of action, so Arizona will need to find ways to scheme Joshua Dobbs into quick looks if they want to pull off the upset.

Notably, Brandin Cooks was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday, but cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the season because of an ACL injury.

Spread: Raiders (-2.5)

Steelers Moneyline: +120

Raiders Moneyline: -142

Total: 43

A second consecutive primetime game awaits the Pittsburgh Steelers, who played on Monday night in Week 2.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is off to a slow start to the season and has averaged 6.1 yards per attempt with woeful EPA per drop back (-0.48) and sack rate (9.0%) numbers.

As for the Raiders, they are sitting at 1-1 with a blowout loss on their card (38-10 against the Bills in Week 2).

So far this season quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the league's most efficient passers (0.11 EPA per drop back, compared to the league average of -0.06). Davante Adams has a 34.7% target share and has run every possible pass route through two weeks.

Jakobi Meyers was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday as he works his way back from a concussion.

Spread: Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles Moneyline: -230

Buccaneers Moneyline: +190

Total: 45

The first matchup we'll see on Monday night in Week 3 pits two undefeated teams against one another.

The Eagles are holding a +11 point differential with the Buccaneers at a +13.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has totaled 21 carries for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns so far this season but has played under expectation as a passer.

In Week 2, running back D'Andre Swift reminded the NFL what he can do with a full workload. He turned 26 carries and 3 catches in to 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

As for Tampa Bay, quarterback Baker Mayfield has actually played with top-five EPA efficiency and has kept his sack rate down to 1.4%.

He's also featured Mike Evans (9.0 targets per game) and Chris Godwin (7.0 per game), and Evans is averaging 118.5 yards per contest so far.

The Buccaneers have a lot of defensive injuries, including Vita Vea and Carlton Davis being listed as questionable.

Spread: Bengals (-1.5)

Rams Moneyline: +108

Bengals Moneyline: -126

Total: 43.5

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI rounds out the Week 3 schedule for the NFL's 2023 season.

The Bengals remain favored despite an 0-2 record and a -24 point differential through two games. Their offense improved in Week 2, but Joe Burrow threw 41 times for just 222 yards (5.4 per attempt) in a loss to the Ravens.

Burrow's status for Week 3 is uncertain. He is questionable for this game after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday and Saturday.

The spread has tightened all the way to 1.5 points in Cincinnati's favor after opening at -7.5.

The Rams' offense hasn't been short on storylines, either.

Rookie receiver Puka Nacua has now set rookie records for most single-game receptions (15) and most receptions in a player's first two games (25). Nakua is listed as questionable after a limited practice on Saturday.

Additionally, the team has traded running back Cam Akers and has chosen to lean on Kyren Williams, who has played on 81.4% of the team's snaps this season.

