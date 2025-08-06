Braves vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs Brewers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (47-65) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (69-44)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSSO, and FDSWI

Braves vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | MIL: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | MIL: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Braves vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-8, 3.71 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 8-4, 3.50 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Jose Quintana (8-4, 3.50 ERA). Strider's team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Strider's team has been victorious in 38.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-8. The Brewers have gone 10-5-0 ATS in Quintana's 15 starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 7-1 in those games.

Braves vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.6%)

Braves vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -138 favorite at home.

Braves vs Brewers Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Brewers. The Braves are +146 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -176.

Braves vs Brewers Over/Under

Braves versus Brewers on Aug. 6 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +104 and the under set at -128.

Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 39 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 26 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 107 opportunities.

The Braves are 44-63-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 52 total times this season. They've gone 28-24 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Milwaukee has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games).

The Brewers have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-58-1).

The Brewers have put together a 64-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .325 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 149th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging in MLB.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

Michael Harris II is batting .236 with a .259 OBP and 50 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is hitting .254 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 91st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brice Turang has 20 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .276.

Sal Frelick has a .353 OBP to lead his team.

Braves vs Brewers Head to Head

8/5/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

