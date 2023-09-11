NFL Week 2 Odds: Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

The NFL's first weekend has come and gone, and we can start looking ahead to Week 2.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 2.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Green Bay at Atlanta -1.5 +114 -134 40.5 Chicago at Tampa Bay -2.5 +126 -148 40.5 Seattle at Detroit -4.5 +184 -220 47.5 Las Vegas at Buffalo -8.5 +310 -390 47 LA Chargers at Tennessee +3 -144 +122 45.5 Indianapolis at Houston -1.5 +108 -126 39.5 Baltimore at Cincinnati -3.0 +138 -164 46.5 View Full Table

Spread: Falcons (-1.5)

Packers Moneyline: +114

Falcons Moneyline: -134

Total: 40.5

Both the Packers and Falcons, two teams with some uncertainty at quarterback, picked up divisional wins in Week 1.

The Packers went on the road to beat the Chicago Bears 38-20, and quarterback Jordan Love averaged 9.1 yards per attempt (27 passes for 245 yards) and 3 touchdowns despite being without breakout receiver Christian Watson.

As for the Falcons, they gave Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young his first NFL loss. Atlanta won 24-10 in a typical rush-heavy fashion.

Notably, Tyler Allgeier out-carried Bijan Robinson 15 to 10, though Robinson saw more snaps (31 to 26). Robinson also had an 81.6% route rate, an elite number for a running back. QB Desmond Ridder threw the ball just 18 times for 115 yards, but it was enough for the Falcons to start the season 1-0.

Aaron Jones was absent from practice on Friday. Christian Watson was upgraded to a limited practice.

Spread: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Bears Moneyline: +126

Buccaneers Moneyline: -148

Total: 40.5

Despite an upset victory by the Buccaneers over the Vikings (on the road, mind you) and a pretty brutal home loss by the Bears, the Buccaneers are "just" 3.0-point home favorites in this Week 2 matchup.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was busy on the ground, per usual, in Week 1: he ran 9 times for 59 yards. His 37 pass attempts, however, led to 216 yards (5.8 per attempt), and new wide receiver DJ Moore was targeted just twice on 39 routes for a 5.6% target share.

The Buccaneers' win in Week 1 was definitely a surprise, especially because quarterback Baker Mayfield generated only 173 yards on 34 attempts (5.1 per attempt) with average EPA efficiency.

Some costly turnovers for Minnesota played a big part in the upset. Can Tampa Bay do what Green Bay did to Chicago in Week 1 and move to 2-0 on the season?

The total here is trending down, so this may not be the best place to look for when it comes to fantasy points.

Spread: Lions (-4.5)

Seahawks Moneyline: +184

Lions Moneyline: -220

Total: 47.5

The Detroit Lions opened up the 2023 NFL season with an upset of their own over the Kansas City Chiefs, who were without tight end Travis Kelce.

Their 21-20 victory stemmed from an interesting backfield split that saw David Montgomery outsnap rookie Jahmyr Gibbs 54 to 19 (or 78.3% to 27.5%). It's possible that could have been matchup dependent, but Montgomery also ran more routes (16) than Gibbs (9). This backfield split will be an interesting one to watch for as the season progresses, especially as Detroit is favored in Week 2 at home against the Seahawks.

Seattle's season couldn't have started much worse. They were drubbed 30-13 by division rivals (the Los Angeles Rams), and they got some really poor quarterback play from Geno Smith.

Smith threw 26 times for 112 yards (4.3 per attempt), and defensively, they were picked apart by Matthew Stafford despite Cooper Kupp's absence.

The total is dipping in this matchup.

Spread: Bills (-8.5)

Raiders Moneyline: +310

Bills Moneyline: -390

Total: 47

The Raiders escaped Week 1 with a narrow 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on the road with new wide receiver Jakobi Meyers scoring both touchdowns for Las Vegas, including the go-ahead touchdown with 6:34 left in the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo totaled just 200 passing yards -- but he had only 26 attempts. Las Vegas would surely embrace a 7.7-yards-per-attempt rate from Garoppolo all season, and Jimmy G's efficiency throughout his career has largely been better than most people probably realize.

Whether he can keep up with the Bills' explosive offense will tell us a lot about how the Raiders can contend with Super Bowl-caliber teams in 2023.

Unable to escape with a Week 1 victory were the Buffalo Bills, who let a great opportunity slip through their fingers against a feisty Jets squad that rallied after an early injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The spread did tighten a little but still is -8.5 for the Bills at home.

Jakobi Meyers is in concussion protocol, but Davante Adams got in a full practice on Thursday and Friday.

Spread: Chargers (-3)

Chargers Moneyline: -144

Titans Moneyline: +122

Total: 45.5

The Chargers and Titans played in two of the most different games in all of Week 1.

Los Angeles lost 36-34 to the Miami Dolphins because they could not stop Tyreek Hill. The Titans lost 16-15 in a field-goal-centric matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions and ultimately generated a -0.36 EPA per drop back mark.

Notably, running back Tyjae Spears out-snapped Derrick Henry 33 to 28 and ran 17 routes to Henry's 10. Henry was still very productive with 119 scrimmage yards (to Spears' 28). But that's some fascinating usage.

Austin Ekeler also had some notable splits: 16 carries and 5 targets for 164 scrimmage yards despite a 53.9% snap rate (41 snaps). He again is turning his opportunities into big plays.

It's not a surprise that the Chargers are favored here on the road, but one team here is going to 0-2, and that makes this one to watch closely.

Ekeler didn't practice on Friday due to an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful.

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins is questionable and did not practice on Friday due to his own ankle injury.

Spread: Texans (-1.5)

Colts Moneyline: +108

Texans Moneyline: -126

Total: 39.5

In Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts let a possible win slip through their fingers as the Jacksonville Jaguars took the lead with under six minutes remaining, but rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson showed a lot of potential in the loss.

Richardson ran 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and totaled 223 yards on 37 pass attempts. The rushing was much better than the passing, but the rushing also led to a bruised knee on a late-game goal-line rush. He is expected to be fine for Week 2 -- but if the rushing is limited, then he'll need to improve on his passing against a Houston Texans team that made Lamar Jackson struggle at times in Week 1.

Houston lost pretty handily (25-9) to Baltimore, yet they picked off Lamar Jackson and limited him to a 4.9-yard average depth of target and sacked him 4 times.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud didn't do much to help capitalize on limiting Lamar. Stroud totaled a -0.30 EPA per drop back rate, thanks in part to getting sacked on 10.9% of his drop backs.

The spread here has swung from favoring Houston to favoring the Colts -- and then back to Houston.

Indianapolis RB Zack Moss got in a full practice on Wednesday and could be the lead back. Houston is dealing with injuries to their secondary.

Spread: Bengals (-3)

Ravens Moneyline: +138

Bengals Moneyline: -164

Total: 46.5

The pressure could be on for the Bengals -- and quickly.

Cincinnati scored just 3 points against the Cleveland Browns during a 21-point loss in Week 1 on the road and in some rainy conditions. Joe Burrow mustered only 82 passing yards on 31 attempts (2.6 per attempt) for a -0.66 EPA per drop back rate. Yikes.

Baltimore's win over Houston still left a few questions: namely how will they replace running back J.K. Dobbins, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

In typical Ravens fashion, the team was already mixing up the backfield touches, and Justice Hill had a 29.3% snap rate with Gus Edwards playing on 22.4% of the team's offensive snaps. So, they'll have ways to replace him -- but how the split goes and who else they involve will be a key storyline for Week 2 and beyond.

For Baltimore, tight end Mark Andrews was limited in practice on Wednesday but full by Friday's practice session. Center Tyler Linderbaum and tackle Ronnie Stanley missed practice all week and are listed as out.

Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)

Chiefs Moneyline: -176

Jaguars Moneyline: +148

Total: 51.5

There's no other way to put it: the Chiefs' Week 1 showing was disappointing. They lost 21-20 to the Lions in a game during which TE Travis Kelce did not play due to a hyperextended knee. However, the team is optimistic he can play in Week 2. He was still limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable.

Kelce's return would be hard to overstate, especially because no Chiefs player saw more than five targets while Patrick Mahomes was without his go-to option.

Jacksonville could really dig their claws into the Chiefs in Week 2 with an upset at home.

Jacksonville's passing offense flowed through Calvin Ridley, who turned 11 targets into 8 catches, 101 yards, and a touchdown in his debut with the team.

Spread: 49ers (-7)

49ers Moneyline: -320

Rams Moneyline: +260

Total: 44.5

This NFC West matchup pits two 1-0 teams against one another at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 49ers had one of the most dominant opening weeks of any team as they glided to a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road thanks to a balanced approach.

Brock Purdy had one of the better efficiency days (0.13 EPA per drop back) of any QB in Week 1, and Christian McCaffrey lit up the Steel City for 169 scrimmage yards on 25 total touches. He also generated 56.3 rushing yards over expected, via NextGenStats.

As for the Rams, Matthew Stafford found a new go-to receiver with Cooper Kupp sidelined. That receiver? Fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua from BYU.

Nacua soaked up 15 targets (10 catches and 119 yards) and was one of just two receivers in Week 1 to have at least a 40.0% target share. Nacua's 40.5% target share trailed just first-round rookie Zay Flowers' rate of 47.6% for the Ravens. Nacua did not practice on Thursday due to an oblique issue.

The total is on the rise in this matchup, as well.

Spread: Giants (-4.5)

Giants Moneyline: -220

Cardinals Moneyline: +184

Total: 39.5

A matchup against the Cardinals is really the best possible situation for the Giants after their 40-0 shutout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.

While Arizona showed some life during their 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, they remain the truest long shot in the NFL. Their odds to win the Super Bowl of +30000 are the absolute longest of any squad's.

Daniel Jones was sacked seven times in Week 1 by Dallas and maintained a -0.88 EPA per drop back rate, which is unfathomably low over his 35 drop backs. This matchup should be low scoring yet allow the Giants to bounce back in the win column.

While an 0-2 start is devastating for any team, a blowout loss to a division rival at home and then an upset by the league's primary long shot would be quite the start for the Giants.

New York tight end Darren Waller missed practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury -- but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Arizona running back James Conner (calf) got in a limited practice on Wednesday but was full by Friday.

Spread: Cowboys (-8.5)

Jets Moneyline: +330

Cowboys Moneyline: -420

Total: 38.5

Defensively, Dallas dominated the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium en route to their 40-0 Week 1 victory, but the offense also operated efficiently on their limited plays.

Dak Prescott threw only 24 times for 143 yards (6.0 yards per attempt but 0.13 EPA per drop back). Running back Tony Pollard scampered 14 times for 70 yards (11.1 more than expectation) and turned 3 targets into another 12 yards. WR CeeDee Lamb also caught all 4 targets for 77 yards to lead the team.

Also of note, second-year tight end Jake Ferguson saw 7 targets from Prescott, catching 2 of them. His progress is certainly noteworthy as the team tries to replace Dalton Schultz's production.

This is all bad news for the Jets, who lost QB Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury early in their opening game.

The spread has shifted from -3.0 at the open to -9.5.

Dallas didn't have WR Brandin Cooks at practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He missed with a knee injury.

For the Jets, linemen Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton were limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but full on Friday, and running back Breece Hall was also limited early in the week but practiced in full on Friday.

Spread: Broncos (-3.5)

Commanders Moneyline: +158

Broncos Moneyline: -188

Total: 38.5

A low total should've been expected for this matchup.

The Commanders mustered only 20 points against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and the Broncos put up 16 in their Week 1 loss to the Raiders.

Washington's new quarterback, Sam Howell, played below expectation (6.5 yards per attempt) and really struggled with sacks (6 of them for a 16.2% sack rate) and turnovers (an interception and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown).

Without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), the Broncos' offense sputtered and lacked a downfield presence. Jeudy got in a limited Wednesday practice but was upgraded to full for Thursday's session.

Russell Wilson had a 4.6-yard average depth of target against the Raiders in Week 1, and he spread the ball around. No Broncos pass-catcher saw more than 6 targets or maintained a 20.0% target share.

Spread: Dolphins (-3)

Dolphins Moneyline: -154

Patriots Moneyline: +132

Total: 46.5

This Sunday Night Football matchup will almost assuredly be closer than what we got in Week 1, but the road team is again favored.

The Dolphins head into Gillette Stadium favored by 2.0 points early in the week after their explosive offense generated 36 points against the Chargers.

Tyreek Hill either led or tied for the lead across the board in receptions (11), targets (15), yards (215), touchdowns (2), and air yards (228) among Week 1 receivers.

As for the Patriots, they clawed their way back after a slow start against the Eagles in Week 1. Down 16-0 at the end of the first quarter, New England outscored Philadelphia 20-9 the rest of the way.

Mac Jones turned 54 pass attempts into 316 yards and 3 touchdowns but also had an interception and subpar efficiency metrics (5.9 yards per attempt and -0.30 EPA per drop back). The jury is still out on this offense.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique) was limited in practice on Wednesday, and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) didn't practice. Both participated in full on Thursday.

Spread: Saints (-3)

Saints Moneyline: -156

Panthers Moneyline: +132

Total: 40

A doubleheader for Monday night is on tap, starting with an NFC South matchup between the Saints and Panthers, two teams that failed to crack 20 points in Week 1.

Derek Carr's debut for the Saints was a positive one. He threw for 305 yards on 33 attempts and secured a per-drop back rate of 0.09 EPA. Despite 4 sacks (a 10.8% sack rate), Carr threw it deep and maintained an average depth of target of 12.4 yards (a quarterback-high for Week 1).

Carr also peppered Chris Olave (10 targets) and Michael Thomas (8) for what could be a stellar one-two combination all season. Plus, Rashid Shaheed played his part of a downfield threat very well and added 89 yards and a touchdown on his 6 targets.

Bryce Young will get his first glimpse of primetime action in the NFL in his second start. Young struggled in his opener against the Falcons, throwing for just 146 yards on 38 attempts (3.8 per attempt). His -0.32 EPA per drop back rate as a bottom-tier output, and things won't get easier against a Saints defense that generated three sacks and three interceptions in Week 1.

Spread: Browns (-2.5)

Browns Moneyline: -130

Steelers Moneyline: +110

Total: 38.5

Cleveland secured a 21-point win in Week 1, and Pittsburgh suffered a 23-point loss, so it's not a surprise that Cleveland is setting up as the road favorite here.

Deshaun Watson ran 5 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Bengals, yet that did mask some iffy passing data (albeit in some iffy weather conditions): 154 yards on 29 attempts for -0.42 EPA per drop back.

Kenny Pickett had a day to forget in Week 1 when he was able to throw for only 232 yards on 46 attempts (5.0 per attempt). He also took 5 sacks (9.8% of his drop backs) against the 49ers in a game during which Pittsburgh trailed throughout.

Running back Najee Harris also split work with Jaylen Warren. Harris had a better snap rate (52.5% to 39.3%) but saw only 6 carries and 2 targets in a negative game script. Presumably, he'll be more involved against the Browns in Week 2 in a bounce-back spot.

