NFL Week 15 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 15's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 15 Predictions

Rams at 49ers Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -2.8

Total Prediction: 48.8

Commanders at Saints Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -9.2

Total Prediction: 52.3

Thoughts: It's not fun to be this far off market, but even with a big downgrade for the New Orleans Saints without Derek Carr, this total feels too low. The Washington Commanders' rush offense is good enough to score even with a big lead, so I like either their team total over or an alt game total over. Over 46.5 gets us a win on a key number and is my preferred way to bet this now.

Alternate Total Points Over (46.5) Dec 15 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bengals -5.5

Total Prediction: 46.7

Dolphins at Texans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -0.8

Total Prediction: 42.6

Thoughts: Showing value in both the under and the Miami Dolphins' moneyline in large part because the Houston Texans' offense has continued to struggle even since Nico Collins' return. I prefer the under between the two but think both are worth consideration.

Chiefs at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -4.5

Total Prediction: 46.7

Cowboys at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Panthers -3.6

Total Prediction: 41.5

Thoughts: I've got just a slight upgrade in for the Carolina Panthers due to the improvements Bryce Young has shown. If I remove that upgrade entirely, I'd still have the Panthers favored by 1.6, and I think there is reason to believe the improvements are legit. This was at 1.5 on Tuesday morning, and I think the movement their direction since is justified.

Jets at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Jets -4.2

Total Prediction: 41.6

Ravens at Giants Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -13.0

Total Prediction: 50.3

Thoughts: This is similar to the Commanders-Saints game where I'm way over the total. That's mostly due to the Baltimore Ravens' offense and their improving-yet-still-imperfect pass defense. Maybe the New York Giants can't exploit that, but I still am willing to take the over.

Colts at Broncos Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -5.5

Total Prediction: 42.0

Patriots at Cardinals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cardinals -6.3

Total Prediction: 48.6

Buccaneers at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -0.6

Total Prediction: 47.5

Thoughts: Even with a downgrade due to Antoine Winfield Jr.'s absence, I'm showing plenty value in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moneyline. They've been efficient -- despite Baker Mayfield's turnovers -- even without Chris Godwin. It's very possible I'm just too high on the Bucs, but I do think the market is too low, as well.

Steelers at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -3.9

Total Prediction: 45.0

Bills at Lions Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -2.7

Total Prediction: 55.1

Packers at Seahawks Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -2.3

Total Prediction: 44.2

Bears at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Vikings -9.9

Total Prediction: 46.9

Thoughts: Haven't seen enough out of the Chicago Bears' offense since the coordinator change to think this spread should be sitting at a touchdown. Whether you prefer to lay the full 7 or push it down to 6.5, I think there's good value in the Minnesota Vikings here.

Falcons at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -4.2

Total Prediction: 43.6

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.