NFL Week 11 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 11's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. You can see where I'm at compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to take the plunge, as well. Later in the week, I'll lay out my favorite bets of the week based on these numbers.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 11 Predictions

Commanders at Eagles

Spread Prediction: Eagles -1.3

Total Prediction: 49.92

Thoughts: Showing value in the Washington Commanders' moneyline but would like a better read on some of their offensive injuries before I feel comfortable enough to bet it.

Packers at Bears

Spread Prediction: Packers -4.5

Total Prediction: 41.23

Jaguars at Lions

Spread Prediction: Lions -15.8

Total Prediction: 52.2

Thoughts: This is based on the assumption that Mac Jones will start. Much prefer the Detroit Lions' team total over 30.5 at -104 versus taking either the spread or total here.

Vikings at Titans

Spread Prediction: Vikings -6.2

Total Prediction: 39.84

Raiders at Dolphins

Spread Prediction: Dolphins -10.0

Total Prediction: 40.37

Thoughts: A key note here is that the spread is an average projection rather than a median. Teams favored by at least 9.98 in my model have covered a spread of 7.5 only 47.4% of the time, so I wouldn't take the Miami Dolphins -7.5, personally. I do feel great about the under on the total, though.

Rams at Patriots

Spread Prediction: Rams -6.2

Total Prediction: 43.87

Browns at Saints

Spread Prediction: Saints -3.8

Total Prediction: 43.15

Thoughts: I've got value in the New Orleans Saints, but I ain't touchin' it. I have no idea how to handle them given the cluster injuries at receiver, and the Cleveland Browns are just as puzzling. It's a pass for me.

Colts at Jets

Spread Prediction: Jets -3.5

Total Prediction: 41.15

Ravens at Steelers

Spread Prediction: Ravens -6.2

Total Prediction: 51.24

Falcons at Broncos

Spread Prediction: Falcons -2.3

Total Prediction: 43.01

Seahawks at 49ers

Spread Prediction: 49ers -10.2

Total Prediction: 49.90

Chiefs at Bills

Spread Prediction: Bills -2.5

Total Prediction: 49.85

Thoughts: I've got a slight downgrade in for the Buffalo Bills' pass-catchers, but I'll have to increase that if both Amari Cooper and Dalton Kincaid sit. Thus, I'll pass on the Bills' moneyline despite showing value, but I do like the over enough to take it even without that clarity.

Bengals at Chargers

Spread Prediction: Chargers -0.8

Total Prediction: 46.42

Texans at Cowboys

Spread Prediction: Texans -6.5

Total Prediction: 43.59

