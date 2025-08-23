Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-48) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-68)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-184) | SF: (+154)

MIL: (-184) | SF: (+154) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+108) | SF: +1.5 (-130)

MIL: -1.5 (+108) | SF: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 15-5, 2.78 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 11-9, 3.19 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (15-5, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (11-9, 3.19 ERA). When Peralta starts, his team is 16-10-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team is 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 10-16-0 record against the spread in Webb's starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for two Webb starts this season -- they won both.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.8%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -184 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Milwaukee is +108 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

Brewers versus Giants on Aug. 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (69.1%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 127 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 74-53-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 22 of the 50 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44%).

San Francisco has gone 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (20%).

The Giants have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-6).

The Giants are 55-74-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 while slugging .461.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 55th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 72 walks, while slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.428) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Turang enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .299 with 37 walks and 61 runs scored.

Frelick heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a home run, nine walks and seven RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up a team-high OBP (.373), while pacing the Giants in hits (122). He's batting .252 and slugging.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jung Hoo Lee has 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 73rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .224.

Heliot Ramos' .400 slugging percentage leads his team.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!