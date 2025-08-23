Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (59-69) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-83)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNNT

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 4-9, 3.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Mick Abel to the mound, while Davis Martin (4-9) will get the nod for the White Sox. Abel did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The White Sox are 8-9-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox are 5-12 in Martin's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -116 favorite on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +134 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -162.

The Twins-White Sox game on Aug. 23 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (51.4%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 33 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 123 opportunities.

The Twins are 61-62-0 against the spread in their 123 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have put together a 41-79 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Chicago has a 41-77 record (winning just 34.7% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 123 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-60-8).

The White Sox have put together a 68-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .536, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .246 this season and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 107th, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Larnach has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .310 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .230 while slugging .394.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .443 and has 110 hits, both team-high marks for the White Sox.

Luis Robert has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks while batting .222.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!