Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (64-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-63)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CLEG

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-168) | CLE: (+142)

TEX: (-168) | CLE: (+142) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146)

TEX: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 7-7, 4.06 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-9, 3.87 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Leiter (7-7) for the Rangers and Logan Allen (7-9) for the Guardians. Leiter's team is 13-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Leiter starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Guardians have gone 11-11-0 against the spread when Allen starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Allen's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.1%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -168 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Texas is +122 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Guardians game on Aug. 23, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (62.3%) in those games.

This year Texas has won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 67-62-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians are 29-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Cleveland has gone 7-11 (38.9%).

The Guardians have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-64-4).

The Guardians have a 65-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He has a .230 batting average and an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 140th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 143rd in slugging.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 98 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .477.

Among all qualified batters, he is 48th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Josh Smith has nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-best OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.517), and leads the Guardians in hits (136, while batting .291).

He is 17th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ramirez heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan is hitting .277 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 34th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Carlos Santana is batting .226 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks.

Rangers vs Guardians Head to Head

8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!