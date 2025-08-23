Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-92)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and COLR

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-164) | COL: (+138)

PIT: (-164) | COL: (+138) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

PIT: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-4, 4.46 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-12, 5.16 ERA

The Pirates will look to Mike Burrows (1-4) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-12). When Burrows starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Burrows' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 9-13-0 ATS in Freeland's 22 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 6-15 in Freeland's 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (59%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Rockies, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -164, and Colorado is +138 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +125 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

Pirates versus Rockies, on Aug. 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 121 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 64-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 33 of the 121 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (27.3%).

Colorado has gone 26-75 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (25.7%).

The Rockies have played in 125 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-66-4).

The Rockies have collected a 52-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.403) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 113th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .240 with 52 walks and 39 runs scored. He's slugging .375.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 121st, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 137th.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.301/.329.

Tommy Pham has been key for Pittsburgh with 81 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Pham takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.525) and leads the Rockies in hits (117). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck leads his team with a .338 OBP, and has a club-best .453 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276.

He is 36th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Mickey Moniak is batting .259 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Brenton Doyle is batting .244 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/3/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

