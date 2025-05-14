NFL Schedule 2025: Betting Odds for All 7 International Games
The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14th, but ahead of the full reveal, we've learned the NFL season opener will be a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on September 4th.
We've also learned the date and location of all seven games in the NFL's international series.
NFL International Games Schedule
NFL International Games Betting Odds
Let's take a game-by-game look at this year's international games with their betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Friday, September 5th (Week 1)
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: YouTube
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Stadium: Corinthians Arena
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, September 28th (Week 4)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: Dublin, Ireland
- Stadium: Croke Park
This marks the first-ever regular season game in Ireland.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, October 5th (Week 5)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: London, U.K.
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
- Date: Sunday, October 12th (Week 6)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: London, U.K.
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, October 19th (Week 7)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: London, U.K.
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, November 9th (Week 10)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Stadium: Olympic Stadium Berlin
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, November 16th (Week 11)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Bernabéu Stadium
