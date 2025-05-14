NFL Schedule 2025: Betting Odds for All 7 International Games

The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14th, but ahead of the full reveal, we've learned the NFL season opener will be a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on September 4th.

We've also learned the date and location of all seven games in the NFL's international series.

NFL International Games Schedule

The 2025 international slate!



NFL International Games Betting Odds

Let's take a game-by-game look at this year's international games with their betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Friday, September 5th (Week 1)

Friday, September 5th (Week 1) Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Location: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Stadium: Corinthians Arena

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 28th (Week 4)

Sunday, September 28th (Week 4) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Stadium: Croke Park

This marks the first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, October 5th (Week 5)

Sunday, October 5th (Week 5) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: London, U.K.

London, U.K. Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, October 12th (Week 6)

Sunday, October 12th (Week 6) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: London, U.K.

London, U.K. Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 19th (Week 7)

Sunday, October 19th (Week 7) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: London, U.K.

London, U.K. Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, November 9th (Week 10)

Sunday, November 9th (Week 10) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Stadium: Olympic Stadium Berlin

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, November 16th (Week 11)

Sunday, November 16th (Week 11) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Stadium: Bernabéu Stadium

