FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

NFL Schedule 2025: Betting Odds for All 7 International Games

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL Schedule 2025: Betting Odds for All 7 International Games

The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14th, but ahead of the full reveal, we've learned the NFL season opener will be a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on September 4th.

We've also learned the date and location of all seven games in the NFL's international series.

NFL International Games Schedule

NFL International Games Betting Odds

Let's take a game-by-game look at this year's international games with their betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Friday, September 5th (Week 1)
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: YouTube
  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Stadium: Corinthians Arena

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 6 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Date: Sunday, September 28th (Week 4)
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Location: Dublin, Ireland
  • Stadium: Croke Park

This marks the first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Date: Sunday, October 5th (Week 5)
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Location: London, U.K.
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

  • Date: Sunday, October 12th (Week 6)
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Location: London, U.K.
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Denver Broncos
@
New York Jets
Oct 12 1:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Date: Sunday, October 19th (Week 7)
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Location: London, U.K.
  • Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct 19 1:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

  • Date: Sunday, November 9th (Week 10)
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Stadium: Olympic Stadium Berlin

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
Indianapolis Colts
Nov 9 2:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

  • Date: Sunday, November 16th (Week 11)
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Bernabéu Stadium
SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Which 2025 futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup