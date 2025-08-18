Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 18

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 122 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 122 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 35 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 35 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 108 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 108 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs