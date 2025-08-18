MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 18
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Dustin May (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances