Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 18

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox