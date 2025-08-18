Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 18

The MLB lineup on Monday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Freddy Peralta

Cade Horton vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Cubs (70-53), Brewers (78-45)

Cubs (70-53), Brewers (78-45) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.80%

50.80% Cubs Win Probability: 49.20%

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSMW

FDSFL and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Matthew Liberatore

Eury Pérez vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Marlins (59-65), Cardinals (61-64)

Marlins (59-65), Cardinals (61-64) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.03%

50.03% Marlins Win Probability: 49.97%

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SCHN

MLB Network, FDSDET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Jack Flaherty vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Tigers (73-53), Astros (69-55)

Tigers (73-53), Astros (69-55) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.14%

57.14% Astros Win Probability: 42.86%

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNET

SportsNet PT and SNET Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Kevin Gausman

Paul Skenes vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Pirates (52-73), Blue Jays (73-52)

Pirates (52-73), Blue Jays (73-52) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.94%

Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Logan Gilbert

Ranger Suarez vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Phillies (71-53), Mariners (68-56)

Phillies (71-53), Mariners (68-56) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.86%

51.86% Mariners Win Probability: 48.14%

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Trevor Rogers

Dustin May vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Red Sox (68-57), Orioles (57-67)

Red Sox (68-57), Orioles (57-67) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.09%

57.09% Orioles Win Probability: 42.91%

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and CHSN

FDSSO and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Yoendrys Gomez

Spencer Strider vs. Yoendrys Gomez Records: Braves (56-68), White Sox (44-80)

Braves (56-68), White Sox (44-80) Braves Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 72.85%

72.85% White Sox Win Probability: 27.15%

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and RSN

FDSKC and RSN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Jack Leiter

Michael Wacha vs. Jack Leiter Records: Royals (63-61), Rangers (62-63)

Royals (63-61), Rangers (62-63) Royals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.36%

56.36% Rangers Win Probability: 43.64%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Cubs (70-53), Brewers (78-45)

Cubs (70-53), Brewers (78-45) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.72%

53.72% Brewers Win Probability: 46.28%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Kyle Freeland vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Rockies (35-89), Dodgers (71-53)

Rockies (35-89), Dodgers (71-53) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 76.44%

76.44% Rockies Win Probability: 23.56%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSW and FDSOH

Fox Sports 1, FDSW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Victor Mederos vs. Brady Singer

Victor Mederos vs. Brady Singer Records: Angels (60-64), Reds (65-60)

Angels (60-64), Reds (65-60) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Angels Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.94%

57.94% Angels Win Probability: 42.06%

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray

Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray Records: Padres (69-55), Giants (60-64)

Padres (69-55), Giants (60-64) Padres Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Giants Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.09%

57.09% Giants Win Probability: 42.91%

Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CLEG

ARID and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Gavin Williams

Zac Gallen vs. Gavin Williams Records: Diamondbacks (60-65), Guardians (63-60)

Diamondbacks (60-65), Guardians (63-60) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 66.51%

66.51% Guardians Win Probability: 33.49%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.