Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 18
The MLB lineup on Monday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Cubs (70-53), Brewers (78-45)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.80%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Marlins (59-65), Cardinals (61-64)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.03%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.97%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Tigers (73-53), Astros (69-55)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.14%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Pirates (52-73), Blue Jays (73-52)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.06%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.94%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Phillies (71-53), Mariners (68-56)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.86%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.14%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Red Sox (68-57), Orioles (57-67)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.09%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Yoendrys Gomez
- Records: Braves (56-68), White Sox (44-80)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -215
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 72.85%
- White Sox Win Probability: 27.15%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Royals (63-61), Rangers (62-63)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.36%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.64%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Cubs (70-53), Brewers (78-45)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.72%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Rockies (35-89), Dodgers (71-53)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 76.44%
- Rockies Win Probability: 23.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Victor Mederos vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Angels (60-64), Reds (65-60)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.94%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.06%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Padres (69-55), Giants (60-64)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -138
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.09%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Diamondbacks (60-65), Guardians (63-60)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 66.51%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.