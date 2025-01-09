NFL Head Coaching Vacancies: Current Open Roles and Predictions for 2025

The NFL Playoffs may just be getting started, but the 2025 offseason is in full swing for the 18 teams who didn't make the postseason.

The coaching carousel spins particularly fast this time of year. Prior to Wild Card Weekend, six different teams have head coaching vacancies.

Let's break down those coach-less franchises and run through some potential hires for each team.

NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Chicago Bears

2024 Record: 5-12

The Chicago Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus after starting the season 4-8. Chicago held a 4-2 record following their bye but proceeded to lose 10 of their final 11 games. Thomas Brown -- who began the season as the passing-game coordinator -- served as interim HC over the final five games.

Brown will be in consideration for the full-time gig, but he's among a laundry list of candidates Chicago has completed or scheduled interviews with, including:

Chicago has requested interviews with several other coordinators: Arthur Smith (Steelers OC), Brian Flores (Vikings DC), Joe Brady (Bills OC), and Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders OC), among others.

Notably, the Bears' request to interview current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was denied.

2025 Bears Head Coach Prediction: Pete Carroll

Jacksonville Jaguars

2024 Record: 4-13

The Jacksonville Jaguars let go of head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the regular season, concluding his three-year stint with the team. Jacksonville failed to bounce back from 2023's midseason collapse -- one which saw them lose five of their last six games following an 8-3 start. They began 2024 with four consecutive losses and failed to beat a team with a winning record.

The Jaguars have already scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Robert Saleh (former Jets HC).

They've reportedly requested interviews with several other coordinators, including Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore (Eagles OC), Liam Coen (Buccaneers OC), and Todd Monken (Ravens OC).

2025 Jaguars Head Coach Prediction: Ben Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders

2024 Record: 4-13

After earning the Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coaching gig following a successful interim stint in 2023, Antonio Pierce was let go from the team earlier this week. Pierce went 5-4 as the acting head coach in 2023 but managed just 4 wins this past season.

Vegas is the most recent team to fire their head coach. They've scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Robert Saleh thus far. They've requested to interview Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs DC) and Todd Monken, as well.

However, the Raiders have also been linked to Bill Belichick (North Carolina HC), Deion Sanders (Colorado HC), and Jon Gruden (former Raiders HC).

2025 Raiders Head Coach Prediction: Jon Gruden

New England Patriots

2024 Record: 4-13

Just one season after hiring Jerod Mayo to lead the New England Patriots into the post-Belichick era, New England is back in the market for a head coach. The Pats parted ways with Mayo in the wake of a 4-13 season that saw them suffer two separate six-game losing streaks.

The Patriots have scheduled or completed interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Byron Leftwich (former Buccaneers OC), Mike Vrabel, and Pep Hamilton (former Texans OC).

While New England is expected to end their coaching search soon, there has been buzz surrounding them and Liam Cohen, as well.

2025 Patriots Head Coach Prediction: Mike Vrabel

New Orleans Saints

2024 Record: 5-12

Though the New Orleans Saints started the season 2-0 with a +62 point differential, they proceeded to lose seven straight games, culminating in head coach Dennis Allen being let go. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi compiled a 3-5 record as interim head coach over the second half of the season.

Rizzi showed enough to earn an interview for the full-time position, but the Saints have also completed or scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver (Dolphins DC), and Mike Kafka.

New Orleans has further requested interviews with Joe Brady, Kellen Moore, Kliff Kingsbury, and Mike Vrabel.

2025 Saints Head Coach Prediction: Aaron Glenn

New York Jets

2024 Record: 5-12

The New York Jets became the first team to part ways with their head coach when they let go of Robert Saleh following a London loss to the Vikings that dropped them to 2-3. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich served as interim coach the rest of the way, guiding them to a 3-9 finish.

New York has been linked to numerous former coaches and assistants across the league. In addition to Ulbrich, the Jets have completed or scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Matt Nagy (Chiefs OC), Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan (former Jets HC), and Ron Rivera (former Commanders HC).

They've requested interviews with several other candidates including Arthur Smith, Bobby Slowik (Texans OC), Brian Flores, Darren Rizzi, Joe Brady, and Josh McCown (Vikings QB Coach).

2025 Jets Head Coach Prediction: Brian Flores

