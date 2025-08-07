New Casino Games Spotlight: Diamonds Up

With 30-spin symbol upgrade cycles, Diamonds Up slot delivers an innovative and intriguing gameplay. The steps of the Upgrade Ladder in the online video slot are filled with Diamond Wilds. This classic-themed Red Tiger Gaming slot has five reels, three rows, and 25 lines.

Diamonds Up is designed for low-rollers with bets from 0.20 to 4. The default RTP is 95.69%, but you may see other RTP ranges depending on the operator. This online slot real money game is highly volatile.

In addition, you can stack up a maximum win of 24,473x your wager. Get ready to encounter features like the Symbol Upgrade Ladder, Diamond Wild, and Feature Buy. Read on to catch the details on how to play Diamonds Up at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Diamonds Up

You will be greeted by the calm visuals of Diamonds Up as soon as you start the game. Various symbols with different values are shown on the reels. Press the “Help” icon to access crucial details about this online casino real money slot. Here, you can study the game's rules, features, and each symbol’s value.

Once you’re set to start playing, head back to the main screen to set your bet. The present stake level is shown in the bet display. The arrows allow you to choose the betting level that suits you best. Diamonds Up slot accepts wagers between 0.20 to 4. To start playing, manually click the yellow spin button.

Click the “AUTO” option to start the game automatically at the stake you've chosen. It allows you to play several rounds up to 100. You can specify the loss limit in the autoplay settings. If you enable Autoplay and then reach the loss limit, the feature will end the last spin.

To win in this game, you must line up at least three identical symbols on an active payline. This lineup must run from left to right, starting from the first reel on the left.

Diamonds Up Slot Visuals and Sounds

Diamonds Up slot has a vibrant, retro-inspired design that slot players will love. It’s similar to classic fruit machines but with a modern twist. The gaming grid framed in light blue sits against the plain background. Dotted patterns and gradients adorn the blue backdrop. These add depth to the playing scene without being too distracting.

You can see classic slot symbols sitting on the reels. There are fruits, including plums, oranges, cherries, and watermelons. Also, lucky 7s, bells, and BARs are on this list. Each symbol is brightly colored and glossy, giving it a high-definition, polished look.

The fruits in this online casino real money game are the lower-paying symbols. For a five-of-a-kind win, these five fruits pay out 2x. The bell, 7s, horseshoes, and bars are the symbols that pay out the most. For five of a kind, you can win anywhere from 4x to 40x. Except for the Scatter Symbol, the Diamond Wild can stand in for any other symbol.

To the right, there’s a “Next Spin” tracker. It follows your symbol collection over 30 spins. This feature adds strategy and anticipation to the game. Overall, the visuals are fun and polished. The simple soundtrack also matches the pace of the gameplay. With a modern twist, Diamonds Up brings back the glory days of slot machines. Experienced players and newcomers alike will find it appealing.

Special Features of Diamonds Up

Red Tiger developed an innovative game with the addition of unique features. Here's an overview of these special features:

Diamond Wilds

Diamond Wilds will take the place of any other paying symbol except Scatter. These symbols only show up on reels 2, 3, and 4. You can use them to advance in the symbol upgrade ladder as well.

Symbol Upgrade Ladder

A counter beside the reels indicates the number of spins, which range from 1 to 30. While playing, you can land the Diamond Wilds while the cycle is active. When this happens, you'll level up the symbol upgrade ladder on the reels' right side. The symbols' corresponding ladder levels show their relative payoff, from lowest to highest.

You have to fill out all three steps for each level. When the progress bar is filled to a certain level, all lower-paying symbols are upgraded to the newly filled symbol. Upgrading continues till the 30-spin cycle ends.

To win money on the line, you have to finish the progress increment and upgrade the symbols. Every time the cycle is complete, the symbols and progress bars are reset to their default values.

Feature Buy

You can bypass the grind and get right into the action if patience isn't your thing, using the Feature Buy. When you click the "buy" button, the purchase Feature is immediately enabled. Depending on the chosen stake, the Feature Buy pop-up will reveal the cost of each feature.

Following your approval, the function will activate without your intervention. You can get the outcome of the feature by refreshing the game while it's running. Purchasing a feature doesn’t influence the chances of winning the jackpot. Note that the Feature Buy has an RTP of 95.7%.

Is Diamonds Up a Good Slot?

Retro slot machine design meets cutting-edge innovation in Diamonds Up slot. The most unique addition in Diamonds Up is the Symbol Upgrade Ladder. This feature allows you to progress toward better rewards while ignoring the low-paying possibilities. Diamonds Wilds, which can substitute for symbols, increase your ladder win.

As you strive for upgrades, the 30-spin gameplay keeps you engaged. In addition to the 24,473x maximum win, this mechanic keeps the slot entertaining. Players who enjoy games with classic and modern mechanics will enjoy Diamonds Up at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).