2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Mercury on Thursday 8/7/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Mercury

Last week, Indiana beat Phoenix by six points in a game that totaled a mammoth 208 points without any overtime. Will these squads glide to another over on Thursday?

Fever games are averaging 174.9 points since July 10th. The team ranks second in pace, fourth in offensive efficiency, and eighth in defensive efficiency in that span. Everything about their style gives way to high-scoring games, and the Mercury are well-equipped to play along.

Phoenix is operating at the league's third-fastest pace in 2025. Indiana has played 11 games against fellow top-five pace teams this season. Those games are netting an average of 181.2 points, and 9 out of the 11 contests totaled at least 175 points. The track record couldn't be much stronger.

When we look back at last week's Indiana-Phoenix bout, we see a somewhat repeatable affair. The Fever may have shot a red-hot 45.8% from distance, but the Mercury brought the game's three-point percentage down to 40.0%. That's still an above-average clip but proves pace of play played a bigger role than hot shooting.

Indiana and Phoenix combined for 54 points via free throws in that one. We can expect plenty of free throws this go around, too. Both teams are in the top five of fouls committed per game, and the Fever draw the second-most fouls in the WNBA.

And if you haven't heard, there's bad blood between these clubs after DeWanna Bonner left the Fever to join the Mercury in what was a messy exit. Sophie Cunningham stoked that fire even more this past Tuesday, so things are bound to get chippy tonight. I wouldn't be surprised if the refs employ a tight whistle from the jump.

Alyssa Thomas' MVP case continues to grow with Napheesa Collier sidelined. Thomas has posted a triple-double in back-to-back games, shortening her WNBA MVP odds to +350.

Thomas is +380 to log a triple-double tonight, but I prefer targeting the over on her combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop.

AT is averaging 33.5 PRA for the season, 34.9 PRA since June 15th, and 38.8 PRA since July 25th. She continues to elevate her stats and has been particularly special against high-tempo groups. Here's a look at Thomas' PRA output against fellow top-four pace teams: 31, 40, 41, 41, and 54 PRA.

The 54-PRA outing -- 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists -- came against the Fever in last week's clash. After Thomas nearly cleared this line via points alone in that one, I like her chances to outdo 32.5 PRA tonight.

