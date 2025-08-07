FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 8/7/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Paul Skenes ($10,700)

We haven't seen Paul Skenes toss 100-plus pitches across his last 7 starts after he reached 100-plus pitches in 7 of his first 16 outings, but he still possesses immense upside with his 96th-percentile xERA (2.53) and 87th-percentile strikeout rate (28.7%). Facing the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park (18th in park factor over the last three seasons) instead of Great American Ball Park (4th) should provide Skenes with a boost against a Cincy lineup that has the seventh-worst wOBA (.292), fifth-worst wRC+ (81), worst ISO (.118), and ninth-highest strikeout rate (24.0%) in the last 14 days.

Brady Singer ($8,500)

On a small three-game slate, I'd side with either spending up for Skenes or playing the other side of the Pittsburgh Pirates-Reds clash, as Brady Singer has impressed with 53-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back starts. Along with the Pirates logging the 5th-worst wOBA (.300), 4th-worst wRC+ (89), 3rd-worst ISO (.130), and 11th-highest strikeout rate (23.0%) across the last 30 days, Singer has tallied the seventh-best SIERA (2.82) and sixth-highest strikeout rate (31.5%) among qualified starters over his last four starts since July 12.

Stacks to Target

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,300), Josh Naylor ($3,200), Eugenio Suarez ($3,300), and Jorge Polanco ($2,900)

Even though I'm someone who believes Shane Smith is arguably the best starter on the Chicago White Sox, he's struggled to the tune of a 5.15 SIERA, 1.72 WHIP, and 2.38 HR/9 throughout his last six starts. While I wouldn't blame anyone for wanting to include Randy Arozarena (129 wRC+ vs. RHP) and/or Julio Rodriguez (109 wRC+) in Seattle Mariners stacks, I'd focus on the lefties from the Mariners with Smith permitting a .327 wOBA, 1.57 HR/9, and 41.2% flyball rate to left-handed hitters (compared to a .300 wOBA, 0.40 HR/9, and 32.8% flyball rate to right-handers).

Miami Marlins

Players to Target: Kyle Stowers ($3,700), Agustin Ramirez ($3,100), Otto Lopez ($2,900), and Jakob Marsee ($2,700)

Over the last 30 days, the Miami Marlins are sporting the 8th-best wOBA (.325), 9th-best wRC+ (107), 11th-best ISO (.178), and 5th-lowest strikeout rate (19.5%) ahead of a matchup against Carlos Carrasco, who is in the 20th percentile in xERA (4.72), 19th percentile in strikeout rate (17.8%), and 12th percentile in barrel rate (11.0%). Carrasco is producing reverse splits with a .415 wOBA and 2.87 HR/9 given up to righties, so Agustin Ramirez (106 wRC+ vs. RHP) and Otto Lopez (114 wRC+) while Kyle Stowers (169 wRC+) and Jakob Marsee (12-plus FDPs in four of his first six appearances for Miami) can still do damage as lefties.

