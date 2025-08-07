3 Best NFL Preseason Week 1 Bets and Props for Thursday 8/7/25

We made it.

A full slate of NFL preseason games is finally at our fingertips.

Hallelujah.

Betting the preseason is obviously difficult as we have to weigh factors such as playing time, motivation, and much more. But you can still find edges if you're willing to dig enough.

Which bets stand out across Thursday's games in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Betting Picks

Colts at Ravens

We know what the Indianapolis Colts are going to do here: they're going to get a look at Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones as part of the team's quarterback battle. That's why the Colts are 6.5-point favorites here.

That gas on one side of the ball should be enough to push this total over.

Since the NFL moved to just three preseason games in 2021, Week 1 games have averaged 38.1 points. We've especially seen fireworks with the Colts under Shane Steichen, as games he's coached have averaged 43.7 points across 6 total games, including 42 and 64 in his two Week 1 games.

The Baltimore Ravens have been a much different story, given Lamar Jackson has regularly sat out the preseason of late (and will do so again tonight). I just think we can have faith in the over here, given the Colts' likely plan to press.

Bengals at Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to play their starters "several series," helping explain why they're so heavily favored here. But the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room behind Jalen Hurts is low-key fun, so I do think we can take the points.

If Hurts sits, we'll likely see Tanner McKee start. McKee played Week 18 last year and looked spectacular in leading the Eagles to a 20-13 victory despite it being a meaningless game. McKee hasn't been as strong during his past preseason action, but he's a firmly competent alternative.

After McKee on the depth chart are Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord. DTR has struggled as an NFL starter but is a decent option against backup defenders, and McCord is a sixth-round pick who had an acceptable collegiate profile.

The Eagles' quarterback play should be good enough across all four quarters for us to think they can keep this one semi-close.

Raiders at Seahawks

Pete Carroll revenge game?

Pete Carroll revenge game!

Carroll has said "everybody's ready to go," implying we'll get to see the Las Vegas Raiders' starters as Carroll faces his old team in the Seattle Seahawks. That could put us on the Raiders' team-wide props.

But the Seahawks' quarterback room makes me want to target their rushing prop.

Specifically, I want to see what third-round rookie Jalen Milroe can do once he hits the field. Milroe ran for 20 touchdowns last year with the Alabama Crimson Tide after scoring 12 the year before. With how raw Milroe is, you'd think they'll want to give him as many reps as possible before Sam Darnold takes over the reins in the regular season. That should lead to rushing production.

The running back room is also pretty nifty for the Seahawks, given their depth behind Kenneth Walker III. Even if Milroe doesn't go bananas, I think we've got pretty obvious paths to cashing at a juicy number here.

