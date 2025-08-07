3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 8/7/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky will host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday's three-game WNBA slate. Both sides will be missing key players, including Angel Reese (back), Rhyne Howard (knee), Maya Caldwell (personal), and Brittney Griner (neck).

With Griner out of the fold for Atlanta, we can look for six-foot-three Brionna Jones to pick up north of 20.5 combined points and rebounds (PR).

Jones has notched 24 and 28 PR in the last two games sans Griner. She put up those numbers despite being limited to 23 and 26 minutes thanks to foul trouble and a blowout.

The Sky are a great matchup, as they come in with the second-worst defensive rating and cough up the fifth-most points (37.6) and fifth-most rebounds (14.9) to opposing forwards per game. Jones has played 19 games against teams that cede at least 32.0 points and 13.0 rebounds to her position. She's netting an average of 21.1 PR in the split and surpassed 20.5 PR in 11 out of 19 games. That includes three games against Chicago where Jones logged 23, 24, and 24 PR.

Considering the Dream are set to be without three key players, we can expect Jones to play more minutes than normal as long as she avoids foul trouble. Notably, the Sky are drawing the fewest fouls in the WNBA. No Reese should make things easier for Jones inside, too. Brionna Jones to Record a Double-Double (+500) is also worth a look.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Since when did the Los Angeles Sparks become one of the better teams in basketball?

The Sparks have gone a ferocious 8-2 since July 5th and tout a league-best 112.6 offensive rating in that span. It's not like they're beating up on weak competition, either. The last three wins came over the Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm, and New York Liberty.

So, with the lost Connecticut Sun (5-26) coming into town, we can ask the Sparks to pull off a double-digit win.

The Sun have shown improvements since returning Marina Mabrey from injury but still own a shockingly poor 1-12 record and -15.6 net rating on the road. Connecticut is facing a 10-game road losing streak, and all but one of those contests was dropped by 14-plus points. Perhaps the most shocking stat? The Sun are losing games by an average of 22.6 points on the road. Wowza.

Los Angeles has hit the 100-point mark in four of their last five and is netting 93.9 points per game across the last 10, including a 102-point burial against the Sparks two weeks ago. Considering LA leads the W in points in the paint per game, it's difficult to imagine the Sparks settling with anything less than 90 points against the worst defense in the league, and it's hard to have any faith in the Sun's offense keeping up to that degree.

Plus, the Sparks just got Cameron Brink back from her ACL injury, and she swatted a mammoth five blocks in just 16 minutes her last time out.

Brink and Dearica Hamby haven't prevented Azura Stevens from being a monster on the stat sheet.

Since June 24th, Stevens is averaging 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- good for 24.6 PR. She exceeded 21.5 PR in 10 of those 14 contests, missing by the hook once.

Even if we account for her full season-long numbers before she and the Sparks went off to the races, Stevens has cleared 21.5 PR in 57.1% of total games, which suggests value in these -102 odds (50.5% implied probability).

She toasted Connecticut for 25 and 32 PR in her two meetings with them this season. In the event of a blowout, we can expect Stevens to be the team's on-court safety blanket over the veteran Hamby and the already-limited Brink.

