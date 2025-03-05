NFL Free Agency Rankings: Top 50 Consensus Free Agents Entering 2025

Each year during NFL Draft season, one of the most valuable tools is the consensus big board.

Arif Hasan started compiling these in the mid-2010s, compiling big boards of as many draft evaluators as possible and blending them together.

The value in this is obvious: one board will have its flaws, biases, and overlooked players. But if you add more big boards to the fold, you get a wisdom of the crowds effect where the consensus will likely gravitate toward an answer that better reflects reality.

Let's do that for the 2025 NFL free agent class.

We've already had some big names taken off the board. Tee Higgins and Trey Smith got franchise-tagged while Osa Odigizuwa and Alaric Jackson signed extensions. But who stands out most of those set to hit free agency when the new league year begins next week?

Below are the top 50 free agents based on a blended ranking from ESPN, The Athletic, NFL.com, PFF, Yahoo!, and Pro Football Talk. Some of these lists came out before guys like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams became free agents, so the sample on them will be smaller, making their ranking a bit more volatile. But we can still get a good idea of where they stack up relative to the rest of the crop.

Here's the full top 50 ranking as things stand.

Top NFL Free Agents for 2025

Rank Player Position Previous Team Age 1 Ronnie Stanley T Ravens 31 2 Sam Darnold QB Vikings 28 3 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 29 4 Josh Sweat Edge Eagles 28 5 DJ Reed CB Jets 28 6 Milton Williams DT Eagles 26 7 Jevon Holland S Dolphins 25 View Full Table ChevronDown

When the top remaining name in Ronnie Stanley is someone who has struggled to stay healthy, you see that this year's free-agent class isn't as glamorous as what we've seen in some years. But Stanley's also a high-quality player at one of the most important positions in the game, so we do have some needle-movers on the board.

The "high-value position" thread is something that crops up across the entirety of the top 50. The positions that appear the most are cornerback and edge rusher (seven each), the two most important positions on defense. Wide receiver leads the offensive side, popping up six times.

Things are thinner among the big boys. Only two tackles made the list (three if you consider Mekhi Becton, though his breakout this year came at guard) alongside one center. Only three interior defensive linemen made the list, and Milton Williams was the only guy there ranked higher than 37th. Luckily, there appear to be some legit studs there in this year's draft along with plentiful depth.

At quarterback, both Sam Darnold and Justin Fields cracked the top 50 alongside Rodgers. Russell Wilson missed the top 50 by one spot. Part of the appeal in Darnold (28 years old) and Fields (26) is clearly their youth while Rodgers and Wilson wouldn't block a team from also addressing quarterback in the draft.

It's not the sexiest free agent class by any means, but there will be plenty of fun dominoes to fall once the legal tampering period opens Monday.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.