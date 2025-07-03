NASCAR In-Season Challenge Round 2 Matchup Predictions and Odds for Chicago

The opening round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge was just as chaotic as expected with three of the top four seeds -- and most likely winners -- all eliminated in Atlanta.

Round two projects a lot calmer even with some question marks in play.

NASCAR's first two trips to the Chicago Street Race have involved rain, and there's a good chance we see the same on Sunday. Rain leads to wrecks and divergent strategies, making things tougher to predict.

Even accounting for those variables, though, my model is still showing the road-course aces as heavy favorites entering the Round of 16.

Below, you can find my model's head-to-head sims for each matchup in this round alongside the implied betting associated with that number. FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds don't currently include these matchups, but they could post them before Sunday's green flag, so we might as well prepare ahead of time.

As a note, just because a matchup is a value doesn't mean you should necessarily sprint to bet it. It's always possible I'm under-accounting for the chaos rain brings, so use your best judgement if you decide to use these sims to place some bets.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Matchup Odds for the Chicago Street Race

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Ty Dillon 39.19% 155 Brad Keselowski 60.81% -155

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Alex Bowman 69.93% -233 Bubba Wallace 30.07% 233

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds John Hunter Nemechek 25.13% 298 Chase Elliott 74.87% -298

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Erik Jones 52.49% -110 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47.51% 110

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Noah Gragson 38.54% 159 Ryan Preece 61.46% -159

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Carson Hocevar 28.54% 250 Tyler Reddick 71.46% -250

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds A.J. Allmendinger 48.78% 105 Ty Gibbs 51.22% -105

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Zane Smith 37.81% 164 Chris Buescher 62.19% -164

