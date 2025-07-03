FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NASCAR iconNASCAR

Explore NASCAR

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NASCAR

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Round 2 Matchup Predictions and Odds for Chicago

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Subscribe to our newsletter

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Round 2 Matchup Predictions and Odds for Chicago

The opening round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge was just as chaotic as expected with three of the top four seeds -- and most likely winners -- all eliminated in Atlanta.

Round two projects a lot calmer even with some question marks in play.

NASCAR's first two trips to the Chicago Street Race have involved rain, and there's a good chance we see the same on Sunday. Rain leads to wrecks and divergent strategies, making things tougher to predict.

Even accounting for those variables, though, my model is still showing the road-course aces as heavy favorites entering the Round of 16.

Below, you can find my model's head-to-head sims for each matchup in this round alongside the implied betting associated with that number. FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds don't currently include these matchups, but they could post them before Sunday's green flag, so we might as well prepare ahead of time.

As a note, just because a matchup is a value doesn't mean you should necessarily sprint to bet it. It's always possible I'm under-accounting for the chaos rain brings, so use your best judgement if you decide to use these sims to place some bets.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Matchup Odds for the Chicago Street Race

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Ty Dillon39.19%155
Brad Keselowski60.81%-155

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Alex Bowman69.93%-233
Bubba Wallace30.07%233

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
John Hunter Nemechek25.13%298
Chase Elliott74.87%-298

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Erik Jones52.49%-110
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.47.51%110

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Noah Gragson38.54%159
Ryan Preece61.46%-159

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Carson Hocevar28.54%250
Tyler Reddick71.46%-250

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
A.J. Allmendinger48.78%105
Ty Gibbs51.22%-105

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Zane Smith37.81%164
Chris Buescher62.19%-164

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Sunday's race in Chicago? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup