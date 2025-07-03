2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces at Fever on Thursday 7/3/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Picks and Props for Aces at Fever

Caitlin Clark (groin) missed her third consecutive game on Monday, but Indiana still managed to roll to a 74-59 win as 10.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup title game. The Fever will be without their star once again on Thursday. Will Indiana continue to find success minus Clark?

The Aces are 3-1 outright and against the spread (ATS) over the previous four, which is the same record as Indiana over the previous four. With the Fever at home while coming off a dominant upset win, give me the home team to cover.

Missing Clark's 8.7 three-point attempts per game from the lineup means attacking the rim more often. Indiana already totals the most points in the paint per game, and Las Vegas surrenders the most points in the paint per contest.

Kelsey Mitchell -- who averages 18.9 points per game (PPG) -- and Aliyah Boston (15.9 PPG) are the team's leading scorers without Clark. Mitchell takes 44.7% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim and has reached 20 points in four of her past five outings. Boston attempts 84.0% of her field goal attempts within 10 feet of the basket and has totaled 20.4 PPG over the last five games.

The Fever's offense still has the ability to feast in this matchup. Plus, Indiana limits opponents to the third-fewest three-point shots per game and a 27.5% three-point percentage (the lowest) while the Aces launch the fifth-most triples per contest.

While the Fever's frontcourt should be able to find success in the painted area, we still shouldn't overlook their backcourt. Aari McDonald has made only five appearances this season, and all five have occurred when Clark was out.

She's been very productive over the last three games with 13.0 PPG while shooting 60.9% from the field. McDonald's enjoyed a steady role in her five appearances, averaging 26.0 minutes and 7.6 field goal attempts per game. She shoots 39.5% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, meaning she can still take advantage of the Aces' interior defense.

Chelsea Gray (102.3) and Jewell Loyd (101.4) carry the highest defensive ratings of Las Vegas' starting lineup. This is another checkmark for McDonald as Gray and Loyd will likely be her primary defenders.

RotoWire's projections have McDonald totaling 12.4 points. Her volume and efficiency over the last three games generates a ton of confidence for over 10.5 points. Led by plus odds for the over, this is my favorite bet for the Aces-Fever.

